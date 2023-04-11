Bogotá to award cable car construction to Doppelmayr-led consortium
Bogotá decided to award the Unión Temporal Cable San Cristóbal consortium the contract to build the 342bn-peso (US$75mn) San Cristóbal cable car.
The consortium is made up of Doppelmayr Colombia (59.9%), CYG Ingeniería y Construcciones (24.06%), Proyectos de Ingeniería-Proing (8.02%) and Alca Ingeniería (8.02%).
During the resolution’s signing ceremony, the Colombian capital’s mayor Claudia López said the cable car will be operated by public company La Rolita.
The construction contract will be signed in the next two weeks and, according to the head of urban development agency IDU, Diego Sánchez, works will start in H2 and end in 2026.
Construction of one of the three transfer stations is due to begin in September.
The 2.8km cable car line will be able to transport 4,000 passengers per hour in each direction and have 144 cabins.
López said that along with the cable car there will be six new parks and new squares, as well as cultural facilities, among other works, which will cost 341bn pesos.
The mayor added that she hopes that, in the future, a 2.5km branch connecting to the San Cristóbal line will be built, for which her administration will prepare the studies. Part of the resources needed for its construction will be included in the 2024 budget so that the next mayor, who takes office in January, can oversee the works.
López also said three other cable car lines are being structured: one in Bolívar city and two in the center of Bogotá, along the green corridor on Carrera Séptima avenue, financing for which will be obtained by the end of the year.
San Cristóbal is one of seven cable car lines included in Bogotá’s 2022-35 land management plan, which, with an investment of US$438mn, will be in the upper areas of the city.
Photo: The signing of the award resolution
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Infrastructure (Colombia)
Brazil hoping to have its first IDB president elected in November
Brazil is hoping that Goldfajn can be elected on November 20 as its first leader of the development bank, replacing the ousted Mauricio Claver-Carone.
Absence of bidders for US$81 million Colombian cable car
Among the causes that led the interested parties to decline their participation and that were expressed by the two interested companies, is the exc...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Construction of rigid pavement in different sectors of the urban area of the municipality of Aguachica, department of Cesar
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Expansion and maintenance of the traffic light system in Bogota DC
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Maintenance of the chinacotatoledo road, chinacotaalto sector, mejue, municipality of chinacota north of santander
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Construction of the roads and public space associated with the industrial zones of Montevideo and the Aranda Bridge in the city of Bogotá DC Group 1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Construction for the expansion of the vehicular bridge located on Calle 153 by Autonorte in the city of Bogota DC
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Routine maintenance for departmental road corridors with collection booths included in the 500 plan
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Termotécnica Coindustrial S.A. (Termotécnica Coindustrial)
-
Termotécnica Coindustrial S.A. is a Colombian company engaged in development of electric and oil projects within Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela, Ecuador and Panama. Its engineering...
- Company: Eléctricas de Medellín Ingeniería y Servicios S.A. (EDEMSA)
-
Eléctricas de Medellín Ingeniería y Servicios S.A. (Edemsa), founded in 1965 under the name of Eléctricas de Medellín Ltda., is an electrical infrastructure development company....
- Company: Alcaldía de Medellín
-
As the governing body of the city of Medellín the mayor's office is responsible for all dealings relating to ongoing infrastructure developments within its boundaries. The city ...
- Company: Solarte Nacional de Construcciones (Sonacol)
-
Colombian infrastructure firm Solarte Nacional de Construcciones (Sonacol S.A.S.) focuses on urban works, with an emphasis on concession partnerships. Its major projects include...
- Company: Lamitech S.A.S. (Lamitech)
- Company: Autopista Río Magdalena, S.A.S (Autopista Río Magdalena)
-
Autopista Río Magdalena, S.A.S., a subsidiary of Spanish construction and concessionaire group Aleatica (formerly known as OHL Concesiones), won a tender for Colombia's US$700mn...
- Company: AR Construcciones S.A.S. (AR Construcciones)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...