Colombia
News

Bogotá to award cable car construction to Doppelmayr-led consortium

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Passenger transport Contract Awarded Public Investment Cable car systems
Bogotá to award cable car construction to Doppelmayr-led consortium

Bogotá decided to award the Unión Temporal Cable San Cristóbal consortium the contract to build the 342bn-peso (US$75mn) San Cristóbal cable car.

The consortium is made up of Doppelmayr Colombia (59.9%), CYG Ingeniería y Construcciones (24.06%), Proyectos de Ingeniería-Proing (8.02%) and Alca Ingeniería (8.02%).

During the resolution’s signing ceremony, the Colombian capital’s mayor Claudia López said the cable car will be operated by public company La Rolita.

The construction contract will be signed in the next two weeks and, according to the head of urban development agency IDU, Diego Sánchez, works will start in H2 and end in 2026.

Construction of one of the three transfer stations is due to begin in September.

The 2.8km cable car line will be able to transport 4,000 passengers per hour in each direction and have 144 cabins.

López said that along with the cable car there will be six new parks and new squares, as well as cultural facilities, among other works, which will cost 341bn pesos.

The mayor added that she hopes that, in the future, a 2.5km branch connecting to the San Cristóbal line will be built, for which her administration will prepare the studies. Part of the resources needed for its construction will be included in the 2024 budget so that the next mayor, who takes office in January, can oversee the works.

López also said three other cable car lines are being structured: one in Bolívar city and two in the center of Bogotá, along the green corridor on Carrera Séptima avenue, financing for which will be obtained by the end of the year.

San Cristóbal is one of seven cable car lines included in Bogotá’s 2022-35 land management plan, which, with an investment of US$438mn, will be in the upper areas of the city.

Photo: The signing of the award resolution

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Infrastructure (Colombia)

Brazil hoping to have its first IDB president elected in November

Brazil hoping to have its first IDB president elected in November

Brazil is hoping that Goldfajn can be elected on November 20 as its first leader of the development bank, replacing the ousted Mauricio Claver-Carone.

Absence of bidders for US$81 million Colombian cable car

Absence of bidders for US$81 million Colombian cable car

Among the causes that led the interested parties to decline their participation and that were expressed by the two interested companies, is the exc...

‘The telecom sector as a whole is increasingly looking like infrastructure’ investment group CDPQ

‘The telecom sector as a whole is increasingly looking like infrastructure’ investment group CDPQ

Bogotá looking to have up to 5 subway lines

Bogotá looking to have up to 5 subway lines

Colombia looks to award over US$100mn in Cartagena airport upgrade works

Colombia looks to award over US$100mn in Cartagena airport upgrade works

How LatAm’s cement giants are sharpening their sustainability focus

How LatAm’s cement giants are sharpening their sustainability focus

Economic slowdown, inflation the main threats to recovery in LatAm air traffic

Economic slowdown, inflation the main threats to recovery in LatAm air traffic

Medellín set to award US$330mn light rail contract to sole bidder

Medellín set to award US$330mn light rail contract to sole bidder

How Colombian cement producer Argos plans to conquer the CentAm market

How Colombian cement producer Argos plans to conquer the CentAm market

Medellín confirms co-financing for commuter rail link

Medellín confirms co-financing for commuter rail link

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Colombia)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Colombia)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Alcaldía de Medellín
  • As the governing body of the city of Medellín the mayor's office is responsible for all dealings relating to ongoing infrastructure developments within its boundaries. The city ...
  • Company: Solarte Nacional de Construcciones (Sonacol)
  • Colombian infrastructure firm Solarte Nacional de Construcciones (Sonacol S.A.S.) focuses on urban works, with an emphasis on concession partnerships. Its major projects include...
  • Company: AR Construcciones S.A.S.  (AR Construcciones)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...

Latest news

What to expect from Lula's trip to China

What to expect from Lula's trip to China

Bogotá to award cable car construction to Doppelmayr-led consortium

Bogotá to award cable car construction to Doppelmayr-led consortium

Brazil’s gas market likely to see more price indexation options, hedging operations

Brazil’s gas market likely to see more price indexation options, hedging oper...

Sigma Lithium obtains environmental operating license for Brazil project

Sigma Lithium obtains environmental operating license for Brazil project

Brazil port regulator collects comments on planned US$590mn terminal

Brazil port regulator collects comments on planned US$590mn terminal