Bogotá decided to award the Unión Temporal Cable San Cristóbal consortium the contract to build the 342bn-peso (US$75mn) San Cristóbal cable car.

The consortium is made up of Doppelmayr Colombia (59.9%), CYG Ingeniería y Construcciones (24.06%), Proyectos de Ingeniería-Proing (8.02%) and Alca Ingeniería (8.02%).

During the resolution’s signing ceremony, the Colombian capital’s mayor Claudia López said the cable car will be operated by public company La Rolita.

The construction contract will be signed in the next two weeks and, according to the head of urban development agency IDU, Diego Sánchez, works will start in H2 and end in 2026.

Construction of one of the three transfer stations is due to begin in September.

The 2.8km cable car line will be able to transport 4,000 passengers per hour in each direction and have 144 cabins.

López said that along with the cable car there will be six new parks and new squares, as well as cultural facilities, among other works, which will cost 341bn pesos.

The mayor added that she hopes that, in the future, a 2.5km branch connecting to the San Cristóbal line will be built, for which her administration will prepare the studies. Part of the resources needed for its construction will be included in the 2024 budget so that the next mayor, who takes office in January, can oversee the works.

López also said three other cable car lines are being structured: one in Bolívar city and two in the center of Bogotá, along the green corridor on Carrera Séptima avenue, financing for which will be obtained by the end of the year.

San Cristóbal is one of seven cable car lines included in Bogotá’s 2022-35 land management plan, which, with an investment of US$438mn, will be in the upper areas of the city.

Photo: The signing of the award resolution