Bolivia delivers home gas for 4,000 inhabitants in Santiago de Huari
This YPFB statement was translated from Spanish by an automated system
Within the framework of the works delivery schedule for the anniversary of the department of Oruro, President Luis Arce Catacora inaugurated this Friday 800 domestic gas installations in the municipality of Santiago de Huari, Sebastián Pagador province, which benefit 4,000 inhabitants.
"Today we are delivering a complete package for the municipality of Huari: electricity, home gas and housing," said the Head of State during the inauguration ceremony of these works.
For his part, the Vice Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energies, Edgar Caero, explained that the expansion of natural gas supply to the population of San Pedro de Condo, in the municipality of Santiago de Huari, contemplates the construction of 14.3 kilometers ( km) of a primary network and almost 31 km meters of secondary network.
The national government, through Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB), allocated more than Bs12.4 million of investment for this work.
Residential gas installations contribute to improving the quality of life and the economic reactivation of residential and commercial users in that region of Oruro.
Andean energy procurement watch
YPFB: Replacement of reserves affected by the interruption of exploration activities
YPFB: Replacement of reserves affected by the interruption of exploration activities
YPFB: Replacement of reserves affected by the interruption of exploration activities
