Bolivia
Press Release

Bolivia moves to ease fuel supply fears

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Refineries Green Hydrogen Natural Gas Distribution Liquefaction LPG Gas Processing Biofuels Fuel Sales Production Facilities Regasification Storage Terminals Downstream

Statement from the Bolivian Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Energy

UCOM-MHE-YPFB-01-02-2023.- Faced with false news circulating today about a reduction in gasoline at service stations in Santa Cruz, the Minister of Hydrocarbons and Energy, Franklin Molina, spoke before the press and He clarified that the supply is normal, both in the Santa Cruz capital and in the rest of the country.

“First of all, I want to draw attention to those irresponsible people who use social networks and some media to generate susceptibility in the population. The supply is normal and when there is misinformation, people go to the service stations, ”said the authority.

Molina urged the population to calm down and criticized the political efforts of some people who seek to create speculation. "YPFB supplies fuels such as diesel and gasoline, the supply is normal and these reduction assertions are unfounded and false," he said.

The minister recalled that this is not the first time that the population has been misinformed about fuels. Last year, during the civic strike in Santa Cruz, false news on this issue was generated to seek to destabilize citizens.

Along the same lines, YPFB's National Vice President of Operations, Miguel Ángel Colque, added that it is not necessary to queue at service stations in the eastern capital or in the rest of the country.

“Fuel dispatches are carried out normally in the department of Santa Cruz, La Paz, Cochabamba and the rest of the country. The average volume that is available at the national level is being respected," he said.

The national government, through Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB), guarantees the supply of fuels to all consumer sectors with price stability.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Oil & Gas (Bolivia)

YPFB is investing $US90mn in the simultaneous drilling of Yope-X1 and Mayaya Centro-X1 IE

YPFB is investing $US90mn in the simultaneous drilling of Yope-X1 and Mayaya Centro-X1 IE

For the first time, Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB) employs two rigs in the simultaneous drilling of the exploratory wells Yope...

Brazilian state seeking more Bolivian gas

Brazilian state seeking more Bolivian gas

Mato Grosso's gas distributor has required authorization to import over 200,000m3/d from Brazil's landlocked neighbor. 

New setback for Bolivia green hydrogen studies

New setback for Bolivia green hydrogen studies

Bolivia: Government will promote production of raw material for biofuels in the Chaco of Tarijeño

Bolivia: Government will promote production of raw material for biofuels in the Chaco of Tarijeño

YPFB concentrates gas commercial efforts with Brazil without neglecting commitments with Argentina

YPFB concentrates gas commercial efforts with Brazil without neglecting commitments with Argentina

Gas, fertilizers and electricity on the Bolivia-Brazil bilateral agenda

Gas, fertilizers and electricity on the Bolivia-Brazil bilateral agenda

YPFB will import more than 182 thousand barrels of crude oil and plans to reduce the subsidy

YPFB will import more than 182 thousand barrels of crude oil and plans to reduce the subsidy

Bolivia: YPFB works on 4 challenges for 2023: exploration, subsidies, biodiesel and fertilizers

Bolivia: YPFB works on 4 challenges for 2023: exploration, subsidies, biodiesel and fertilizers

Bolivia: YPFB inaugurates modern laboratories that will allow it to control the quality of hydrocarbons and calibrate equipment

Bolivia: YPFB inaugurates modern laboratories that will allow it to control the quality of hydrocarbons and calibra...

Bolivia plans to close 2022 with $us5.9 billion in income from consolidated sales of hydrocarbons

Bolivia plans to close 2022 with $us5.9 billion in income from consolidated sales of hydrocarbons

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Bolivia)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Oil & Gas

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Wärtsilä Oyj Abp  (Wärtsilä)
  • Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (Wärtsilä Corporation) is a Finland-based global corporation providing technologies and solutions for the marine and energy markets. It is divided into three bu...
  • Company: General Electric Co.  (GE)
  • General Electric Co. (GE) is a US company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of various products for the generation, transmission, distribution, control and u...
  • Company: Sigdo Koppers S.A.  (Sigdo Koppers)
  • Sigdo Koppers is a Chilean business holding company with operations on five continents and activities in the service, industrial, and commercial and automotive sectors. The serv...
  • Company: FLSmidth A/S  (FLSmidth)
  • FLSmidth A/S (FLSmidth), incorporated in 1882 and headquartered in Copenhague, is a Danish firm offering equipment and services for the cement and mining industries. FLSmidth de...
  • Company: Rendering S.A.  (Rendering)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: QC Terminales Ecuador S.A.  (QC Terminales)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...

Latest news

Mexico looking to ramp up rail transport of freight – KCSM

Mexico looking to ramp up rail transport of freight – KCSM

Ande, Neogreen sign contract for green hydrogen

Ande, Neogreen sign contract for green hydrogen

Why Ecuador has failed to attract private investment

Why Ecuador has failed to attract private investment

Mexico power watch: CRE session, Plan Sonora meeting

Mexico power watch: CRE session, Plan Sonora meeting

Brazil auctions could attract over US$790mn for waste-to-energy projects

Brazil auctions could attract over US$790mn for waste-to-energy projects