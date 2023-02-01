Statement from the Bolivian Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Energy

UCOM-MHE-YPFB-01-02-2023.- Faced with false news circulating today about a reduction in gasoline at service stations in Santa Cruz, the Minister of Hydrocarbons and Energy, Franklin Molina, spoke before the press and He clarified that the supply is normal, both in the Santa Cruz capital and in the rest of the country.

“First of all, I want to draw attention to those irresponsible people who use social networks and some media to generate susceptibility in the population. The supply is normal and when there is misinformation, people go to the service stations, ”said the authority.

Molina urged the population to calm down and criticized the political efforts of some people who seek to create speculation. "YPFB supplies fuels such as diesel and gasoline, the supply is normal and these reduction assertions are unfounded and false," he said.

The minister recalled that this is not the first time that the population has been misinformed about fuels. Last year, during the civic strike in Santa Cruz, false news on this issue was generated to seek to destabilize citizens.

Along the same lines, YPFB's National Vice President of Operations, Miguel Ángel Colque, added that it is not necessary to queue at service stations in the eastern capital or in the rest of the country.

“Fuel dispatches are carried out normally in the department of Santa Cruz, La Paz, Cochabamba and the rest of the country. The average volume that is available at the national level is being respected," he said.

The national government, through Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB), guarantees the supply of fuels to all consumer sectors with price stability.