Bolivia: Government will build the Biodiesel Plant II in El Alto with an investment of approximately $40 million
YPFB statement
This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish
UCOM-MHE-YPFB-06-03-2023.- With the aim of consolidating the country's industrialization and gradually reducing imports of diesel, the National Government, through YPFB, the operational arm of the Nationalization of Hydrocarbons, will build the Plant of Biodiesel II and Derivatives "Heroes de Senkata" in El Alto, with an investment of approximately $40 million.
“Today we are taking a qualitative leap in El Alto, we are laying the foundation stone for this Biodiesel and Derivatives Plant 'Heroes de Senkata' in homage to that fighting people. Here in the city of El Alto it gave rise to the October agenda where the nationalization of hydrocarbons, the constituent assembly (...). We are fulfilling what we had promised in 2020, to industrialize the country, and this is a palpable sample”, affirmed President Luis Arce Catacora.
In this regard, the Minister of Hydrocarbons and Energies, Franklin Molina Ortiz, said that the launch of this project is a recognition of those who offered their lives for the defense of our natural resources, for democracy and for the nationalist vision that exists in this municipality. . "This project was directed by instruction of the President to materialize import substitution and advance a true energy transition, reduce the use of fossil fuels and replace them with environmentally friendly energies," he added.
Plant
The plant will have the capacity to produce 1,500 barrels per day of biodiesel, which will allow the reduction of diesel imports, the subsidy for this fuel, will generate 500 direct jobs, 864 indirect jobs and will prevent the outflow of foreign currency. The execution of the work will be in charge of YPFB Refinación and the start of operations is expected at the end of 2024.
Biodiesel is a fuel that uses mainly vegetable oils as raw material. In addition, it is an environmentally friendly green fuel due to its low carbon dioxide (Co2) emissions. In the country, in the department of Santa Cruz, the Biodiesel I Plant is already being implemented and the production of the first ecological barrel is projected this year.
These projects are part of Law No. 1407, of November 9, 2021, which aims to approve the Economic and Social Development Plan (PDES). 2021-2025 "Rebuilding the Economy to Live Well, towards Industrialization with Import Substitution," he said.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Oil & Gas (Bolivia)
YPFB will provide raw material for the future "Cochabamba Granulated Fertilizer Plant"
YPFB will provide raw material for the future "Cochabamba Granulated Fertilizer Plant"
Arce govt energy sector integration policy reflected in first YPFB-YLB and ENDE cooperation pact
The national policy of President Luis Arce promotes the integration of the entire energy sector.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Bolivia)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Area Cedro
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 years ago
- Project: Isarzama area
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 years ago
- Project: Madre de Dios area
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 years ago
- Project: San Antonio Block
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 years ago
- Project: Itaguazurenda Area
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 years ago
- Project: Alegría Area
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 years ago
- Project: Guillermo Elder Bell Refinery Upgraded
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 years ago
- Project: Gualberto Villarroel Refinery Modernization
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 years ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Bolivia)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos S.A. (YPFB)
-
Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB) is a Bolivian state-run company engaged in oil and gas, and derivatives exploration, production, refining, transportation and...
- Company: YPFB Transporte S.A. (YPFB Transporte)
-
YPFB Transporte, formerly Transredes S.A., is a subsidiary of Bolivia's state hydrocarbons company YPFB. It is engaged in the transport of oil and gas in Bolivia, Brazil, Argent...
- Company: XR-Geomap
- Company: Empresa Petrolera YPFB Chaco S.A. (YPFB Chaco)
-
YPFB Chaco, formerly Empresa Petrolera Chaco, is a Bolivian hydrocarbons exploration and production company controlled by state company YPFB. Its assets include one block and 21...
- Company: Tecna Bolivia, S.A. (Tecna Bolivia)
-
Tecna Bolivia is the local branch of Argentina's Tecna which provides EPC services for the oil and gas, mining, nuclear and biofuels industries. Tecna is part of Spain's energy,...
- Company: Petrobras Bolivia S.A. (Petrobras Bolivia)
-
Petrobras Bolivia, a direct subsidiary of Petrobras Argentina S.A., engages in hydrocarbon exploration, production and marketing operations. Incorporated in 1996, the company cu...
- Company: Inesco S.A. (Inesco)
- Company: TSK Bolivia
- Company: Shell Bolivia
-
BG Bolivia, the local unit of UK gas company BG Group, has interests in six exploration and exploitation licenses in the country, including an interest in two gas condensate fie...