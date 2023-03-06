YPFB statement

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

UCOM-MHE-YPFB-06-03-2023.- With the aim of consolidating the country's industrialization and gradually reducing imports of diesel, the National Government, through YPFB, the operational arm of the Nationalization of Hydrocarbons, will build the Plant of Biodiesel II and Derivatives "Heroes de Senkata" in El Alto, with an investment of approximately $40 million.

“Today we are taking a qualitative leap in El Alto, we are laying the foundation stone for this Biodiesel and Derivatives Plant 'Heroes de Senkata' in homage to that fighting people. Here in the city of El Alto it gave rise to the October agenda where the nationalization of hydrocarbons, the constituent assembly (...). We are fulfilling what we had promised in 2020, to industrialize the country, and this is a palpable sample”, affirmed President Luis Arce Catacora.

In this regard, the Minister of Hydrocarbons and Energies, Franklin Molina Ortiz, said that the launch of this project is a recognition of those who offered their lives for the defense of our natural resources, for democracy and for the nationalist vision that exists in this municipality. . "This project was directed by instruction of the President to materialize import substitution and advance a true energy transition, reduce the use of fossil fuels and replace them with environmentally friendly energies," he added.

Plant

The plant will have the capacity to produce 1,500 barrels per day of biodiesel, which will allow the reduction of diesel imports, the subsidy for this fuel, will generate 500 direct jobs, 864 indirect jobs and will prevent the outflow of foreign currency. The execution of the work will be in charge of YPFB Refinación and the start of operations is expected at the end of 2024.

Biodiesel is a fuel that uses mainly vegetable oils as raw material. In addition, it is an environmentally friendly green fuel due to its low carbon dioxide (Co2) emissions. In the country, in the department of Santa Cruz, the Biodiesel I Plant is already being implemented and the production of the first ecological barrel is projected this year.

These projects are part of Law No. 1407, of November 9, 2021, which aims to approve the Economic and Social Development Plan (PDES). 2021-2025 "Rebuilding the Economy to Live Well, towards Industrialization with Import Substitution," he said.