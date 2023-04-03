Bolivian state power generator Ende Corani has launched bidding to progress pre-investment work for two hydroelectric projects.

The contract entails drafting the technical report of prior conditions (ITCP) for the Villa Jorka (part of the Juntas Corani project) and Santa Bárbara plants, which according to preliminary information would boast 140MW and 144MW, respectively.

An ITCP covers a project’s justification, social pledge, property rights and possible environmental impacts, among other aspects, and is required to begin pre-investment technical design studies.

Proposals are due by April 24, according to the procurement notice.

Ende Corani’s 2023 project investment budget totals 66.3mn bolivianos (US$9.6mn), the bulk of which - 51.9mn bolivianos - is allocated to the completion of complementary water connection infrastructure for the San José hydro.

The balance is earmarked for Juntas Corani, Santa Bárbara and wind studies.

