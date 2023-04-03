Bolivia
News

Bolivia seeks consultants for early-stage hydroelectric projects

Bnamericas Published: Monday, April 03, 2023
Run of the river Tenders
Bolivia seeks consultants for early-stage hydroelectric projects

Bolivian state power generator Ende Corani has launched bidding to progress pre-investment work for two hydroelectric projects.

The contract entails drafting the technical report of prior conditions (ITCP) for the Villa Jorka (part of the Juntas Corani project) and Santa Bárbara plants, which according to preliminary information would boast 140MW and 144MW, respectively.

An ITCP covers a project’s justification, social pledge, property rights and possible environmental impacts, among other aspects, and is required to begin pre-investment technical design studies.

Proposals are due by April 24, according to the procurement notice.

Ende Corani’s 2023 project investment budget totals 66.3mn bolivianos (US$9.6mn), the bulk of which - 51.9mn bolivianos - is allocated to the completion of complementary water connection infrastructure for the San José hydro.

The balance is earmarked for Juntas Corani, Santa Bárbara and wind studies.

Read Snapshot: Bolivian power generation projects underway

[insight#259774675]

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Electric Power (Bolivia)

Dominican Republic assumes pro tempore presidency of the Renewables Initiative in Latin America and the Caribbean (RELAC)

Dominican Republic assumes pro tempore presidency of the Renewables Initiative in Latin America and the Caribbean (...

Dominican Republic assumes pro tempore presidency of the Renewables Initiative in Latin America and the Caribbean (RELAC)

Bolivia advancing development of 380MW hydro

Bolivia advancing development of 380MW hydro

The country’s export-oriented hydropower push, however, has come under question due to uncertain offtake from neighboring markets.

Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Energies promotes the use of LED lights to reduce the cost of electricity consumption in municipalities of Bolivia

Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Energies promotes the use of LED lights to reduce the cost of electricity consumption ...

Bolivia works on projects with five countries to consolidate regional energy integration

Bolivia works on projects with five countries to consolidate regional energy integration

Spotlight: Brazil’s role in South American energy integration

Spotlight: Brazil’s role in South American energy integration

Andean energy procurement watch

Andean energy procurement watch

Big energy infra projects in Argentina ‘difficult for private sector to finance’

Big energy infra projects in Argentina ‘difficult for private sector to finance’

Bolivia presides over the 23rd Ministerial Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum

Bolivia presides over the 23rd Ministerial Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum

Government inaugurates El Dorado wind farm, the largest in Bolivia

Government inaugurates El Dorado wind farm, the largest in Bolivia

Presidente Arce inaugurates compression battery in El Dorado to increase well production

Presidente Arce inaugurates compression battery in El Dorado to increase well production

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Electric Power (Bolivia)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Electric Power (Bolivia)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Gas & Electricidad S.A.  (G&E)
  • Gas & Electricidad (G&E) is a Bolivian firm that develops efficient energy solutions for local and international markets. It is engaged in electric generation and natural gas an...
  • Company: Ferrostaal Bolivia Ltda.  (Ferrostaal Bolivia)
  • Ferrostaal Bolivia Ltda. is a subsidiary of the German firm Ferrostaal GmbH. Its main line of business includes providing equipment, services, solutions and products for the gra...
  • Company: Finning Bolivia S.A.  (Finning Bolivia)
  • Finning is the world's largest Caterpillar dealer delivering unrivalled service for over 80 years. Finning sells, rents and provides parts and services for equipment and engines...
  • Company: Hidroeléctrica Boliviana S.A.  (Hidrobol)
  • Electric power generator Hidroeléctrica Boliviana (Hidrobol) operates the Río Taquesi hydropower generation complex comprising two hydroelectric plants in Bolivia's Los Yungas r...
  • Company: Grupo INGELEC (TIG)  (TIG)
  • Grupo INGELEC (TIG), founded in 1999 in La Paz, Bolivia, is a group of companies providing design, engineering, construction, and commissioning services for the generation, tran...

Latest news

How Chilean Cobalt Corporation is looking to capitalize on the growing EV market

How Chilean Cobalt Corporation is looking to capitalize on the growing EV market

ISA CTEEP to invest US$2bn in Brazil

ISA CTEEP to invest US$2bn in Brazil

Brazil’s Unifique enters deal to acquire Santa Catarina ISP

Brazil’s Unifique enters deal to acquire Santa Catarina ISP

Mexico launches tender for tourism-focused port PPP

Mexico launches tender for tourism-focused port PPP

Spotlight: Mexico’s US$70mn Progreso bypass

Spotlight: Mexico’s US$70mn Progreso bypass