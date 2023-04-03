Bolivia seeks consultants for early-stage hydroelectric projects
Bolivian state power generator Ende Corani has launched bidding to progress pre-investment work for two hydroelectric projects.
The contract entails drafting the technical report of prior conditions (ITCP) for the Villa Jorka (part of the Juntas Corani project) and Santa Bárbara plants, which according to preliminary information would boast 140MW and 144MW, respectively.
An ITCP covers a project’s justification, social pledge, property rights and possible environmental impacts, among other aspects, and is required to begin pre-investment technical design studies.
Proposals are due by April 24, according to the procurement notice.
Ende Corani’s 2023 project investment budget totals 66.3mn bolivianos (US$9.6mn), the bulk of which - 51.9mn bolivianos - is allocated to the completion of complementary water connection infrastructure for the San José hydro.
The balance is earmarked for Juntas Corani, Santa Bárbara and wind studies.
Read Snapshot: Bolivian power generation projects underway
[insight#259774675]
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Electric Power (Bolivia)
Dominican Republic assumes pro tempore presidency of the Renewables Initiative in Latin America and the Caribbean (...
Dominican Republic assumes pro tempore presidency of the Renewables Initiative in Latin America and the Caribbean (RELAC)
Bolivia advancing development of 380MW hydro
The country’s export-oriented hydropower push, however, has come under question due to uncertain offtake from neighboring markets.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Bolivia)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Santa Cruz Wind Complex
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Warnes II wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: La Ventolera wind park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Angosto del Bala Hydro Plant (El Bala)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Rositas hydro plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Santiváñez - Mizque - Sehuencas transmission line
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Mizque - Sucre II - Sucre transmission Line
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Laguna Colorada geothermal project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 weeks ago
- Project: Santivañez solar plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Vinto solar plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Bolivia)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Gas & Electricidad S.A. (G&E)
-
Gas & Electricidad (G&E) is a Bolivian firm that develops efficient energy solutions for local and international markets. It is engaged in electric generation and natural gas an...
- Company: ENDE Rio Eléctrico S.A.
- Company: Ende S.A.
- Company: Cooperativa Rural de Electrificación Ltda. (CRE)
-
Bolivian power utility CRE engages in the distribution of electricity to some 300,000 customers in Santa Cruz department, including Santa Cruz city and rural communities in the ...
- Company: Ferrostaal Bolivia Ltda. (Ferrostaal Bolivia)
-
Ferrostaal Bolivia Ltda. is a subsidiary of the German firm Ferrostaal GmbH. Its main line of business includes providing equipment, services, solutions and products for the gra...
- Company: Finning Bolivia S.A. (Finning Bolivia)
-
Finning is the world's largest Caterpillar dealer delivering unrivalled service for over 80 years. Finning sells, rents and provides parts and services for equipment and engines...
- Company: Taquesi Bolivia Holdings S.R.L.
- Company: Hidroeléctrica Boliviana S.A. (Hidrobol)
-
Electric power generator Hidroeléctrica Boliviana (Hidrobol) operates the Río Taquesi hydropower generation complex comprising two hydroelectric plants in Bolivia's Los Yungas r...
- Company: Grupo INGELEC (TIG) (TIG)
-
Grupo INGELEC (TIG), founded in 1999 in La Paz, Bolivia, is a group of companies providing design, engineering, construction, and commissioning services for the generation, tran...