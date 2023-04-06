This YPFB release was published using machine translation.

La Paz, April 5, 2023 (AN-YPFB). - Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, Peru and Cuba are the countries to which Bolivian urea was exported during 2022, a year in which a historic sale of this fertilizer was also achieved with revenues of USD 228.7 MM. An achievement of industrialization by the state oil company and its Ammonia and Urea Plant (PAU).

“Revenue generated in 2022 exceeded historical revenue, by far. The USD 228.7 MM generated this year are similar to the income generated in five years, from 2017 to 2021, which together add up to $us 230.9 MM”, indicated Armin Dorgathen, president of YPFB.

The PAU, located in the town of Bulo Bulo in Cochabamba, was paralyzed in 2020 due to mismanagement and damage to cutting-edge equipment during the coup, which led to the loss of export markets. However, the government of the constitutional president, Luis Arce, through YPFB, managed to reactivate it and regain the lost markets.

"It must be taken into account that urea prices are adjusted each month, so it has been possible to take advantage of the international context and seasonality to obtain higher income in times of greater demand for planting," the authority specified.

Regarding the domestic market, the high quality of this product and its competitive price make it highly demanded, practically replacing the import of urea from other countries.

During 2022, 364,600 metric tons of the fertilizer were produced. In addition, YPFB aims to complete the second urea plant, which is one of the industrialization megaprojects of the state oil company. On March 6 of this year, the start of its engineering studies and designs was already announced.