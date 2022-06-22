Brazil approves new hikes in power rates
Brazil’s electric power watchdog Aneel has approved changes to the power distribution rates of five concessionaires, as well as to the “flag system”, which sets additional costs according to local generation conditions.
In Minas Gerais state, Cemig-D and Energisa Minas Gerais were granted 8.8% and 16.6% raises, respectively. The former supplies electricity to 8.8mn consumers and the latter 476,000.
In Paraná state, Copel, which has 5mn consumers in its portfolio, was allowed to make a 4.9% increase.
The regulatory agency also gave the green light to an increase of 11.0% for Rio Grande do Sul’s RGE Sul Distribuidora de Energia and a 19.2% hike for Energisa Nova Friburgo in Rio de Janeiro state. RGE supplies power to 3mn consumers and Energisa Nova Friburgo 112,000.
The increases are being made as part of the annual process of updating the rates of each power distribution company to preserve the economic and financial balance of their concession contracts.
According to a BNamericas survey published earlier this month, regulated rates have increased by an average of 11.6% since the beginning of the year.
TARIFF FLAG SYSTEM
On the same day, Aneel approved the values of the tariff flags for the period between July 2022 and June 2023.
The green flag, as in previous years, will have no additional cost to the consumer and will serve to signal favorable conditions for power generation.
The yellow flag will indicate a tariff of 2.989 reais per 100kWh (US$0.58/100kWh) consumed in the month.
The red flag level 1 rate has been raised to 6.50 reais/100kWh, while the red flag level 2 tariff approved by Aneel is 9.795 reais/100kWh.
The increases in the values reflect the market conditions for energy purchases during the period of water shortages in 2021, the cost of thermal dispatch due to the high cost of fuel and a price correction in accordance with the national consumer price index (IPCA), which ended 2021 at 10.1%.
The tariff flag system indicates generation conditions and costs for power consumers. When conditions are favorable for generation at hydro plants – which produce cheaper energy than thermal plants, Aneel activates the green flag, but when there is lower water availability, the yellow or red flags (level 1 or 2) may be activated, increasing prices.
Because of the extraordinarily high use of thermoelectric plants in 2021, the government also created the water scarcity flag, which signals an extra cost that is even higher than the red flag level 2 rate.
Nevertheless, the measure failed to cover the costs of the water crisis and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, so regulated prices are expected to continue rising in the coming years as a consequence of using emergency thermoelectric plants and the increase in the energy development account (CDE).
To continue reading, subscribe to BNamericas to get all the information in this article and access to related news items and reports.
News in: Electric Power (Brazil)
‘We’re working on the search for other clean energy sources’ – Minas Gerais undersecretary
BNamericas spoke with Kathleen Garcia about opportunities in the Brazilian state, which is leading the country in PV solar power capacity.
BNDES looking to map the economic potential of Brazil's coastline
The studies, now being prepared jointly with the defense ministry, will involve assessing the nation's entire 7,500km coastline, an area covering a...
Subscribe to BNamericas and gain access to thousands of project profiles, key contacts and news.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: São Gonçalo 17 photovoltaic plant (São Gonçalo III photovoltaic complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
52 minutes from now
- Project: São Gonçalo 15 photovoltaic plant (São Gonçalo III photovoltaic complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
46 minutes ago
- Project: São Gonçalo 14 photovoltaic plant (São Gonçalo III photovoltaic complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
40 minutes ago
- Project: Alto Sertão III wind complex
- Current stage:
- Updated:
22 minutes from now
- Project: Serra do Mel II photovoltaic plant (Serra Branca cluster)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
14 minutes from now
- Project: Ventos de São Roque 11 wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
28 minutes from now
- Project: Vento Tupi offshore wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
40 minutes from now
- Project: Jacarandá photovoltaic plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 hours from now
- Project: Lot 1 Transmission lines (Rio Grande do Sul)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 hours from now
- Project: Ibicuitinga XIX photovoltaic plant (Ibicuitinga solar complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Consorcio Toyo Setal-Mitsubishi
-
Toyo Setal-Mitsubishi Consortium is a company formed by Mitsubishi Industrias Pesadas do Brasil Ltda., and Toyo Setal Empreendimentos Ltda. for the execution of the Novo Tempo B...
- Company: Sumitomo Corporation do Brasil S.A. (Sumitomo Brasil)
-
Founded in 1970, Sumitomo Corporation do Brasil, the local entity of Japanese conglomerate Sumitomo, operates in a diversity of sectors, such as metals and mineral resources, ch...
- Company: Luzia 2 Energia Renovável S.A.
- Company: Omega Energia S.A. (Omega Energia)
-
Incorporated in 2008, Omega Energia is a company focused exclusively on developing renewable power generation projects. Omega operates 58 projects in 7 Brazilian states with a t...
- Company: Consórcio BRE6
-
Consortium BRE6 is a company formed by Brasil Digital Telecomunicações Ltda., Brenergia Energias Renováveis Ltda., Enind Energia e Participações and Enind Engenharia e Construçõ...
- Company: Enind Energia e Participações
- Company: Enind Engenharia e Construções Ltda (Enind Engenharia e Construções)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...