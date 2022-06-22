Brazil
News

Brazil approves new hikes in power rates

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Regulator Electric Power Distributor Water levels Drought Legislation & Regulation Secondary Distribution Inflation
Brazil approves new hikes in power rates

Brazil’s electric power watchdog Aneel has approved changes to the power distribution rates of five concessionaires, as well as to the “flag system”, which sets additional costs according to local generation conditions. 

In Minas Gerais state, Cemig-D and Energisa Minas Gerais were granted 8.8% and 16.6% raises, respectively. The former supplies electricity to 8.8mn consumers and the latter 476,000. 

In Paraná state, Copel, which has 5mn consumers in its portfolio, was allowed to make a 4.9% increase. 

The regulatory agency also gave the green light to an increase of 11.0% for Rio Grande do Sul’s RGE Sul Distribuidora de Energia and a 19.2% hike for Energisa Nova Friburgo in Rio de Janeiro state. RGE supplies power to 3mn consumers and Energisa Nova Friburgo 112,000. 

The increases are being made as part of the annual process of updating the rates of each power distribution company to preserve the economic and financial balance of their concession contracts.

According to a BNamericas survey published earlier this month, regulated rates have increased by an average of 11.6% since the beginning of the year. 

TARIFF FLAG SYSTEM

On the same day, Aneel approved the values of the tariff flags for the period between July 2022 and June 2023. 

The green flag, as in previous years, will have no additional cost to the consumer and will serve to signal favorable conditions for power generation. 

The yellow flag will indicate a tariff of 2.989 reais per 100kWh (US$0.58/100kWh) consumed in the month. 

The red flag level 1 rate has been raised to 6.50 reais/100kWh, while the red flag level 2 tariff approved by Aneel is 9.795 reais/100kWh.

The increases in the values reflect the market conditions for energy purchases during the period of water shortages in 2021, the cost of thermal dispatch due to the high cost of fuel and a price correction in accordance with the national consumer price index (IPCA), which ended 2021 at 10.1%.

The tariff flag system indicates generation conditions and costs for power consumers. When conditions are favorable for generation at hydro plants – which produce cheaper energy than thermal plants, Aneel activates the green flag, but when there is lower water availability, the yellow or red flags (level 1 or 2) may be activated, increasing prices.

Because of the extraordinarily high use of thermoelectric plants in 2021, the government also created the water scarcity flag, which signals an extra cost that is even higher than the red flag level 2 rate. 

Nevertheless, the measure failed to cover the costs of the water crisis and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, so regulated prices are expected to continue rising in the coming years as a consequence of using emergency thermoelectric plants and the increase in the energy development account (CDE). 

To continue reading, subscribe to BNamericas to get all the information in this article and access to related news items and reports.

News in: Electric Power (Brazil)

‘We’re working on the search for other clean energy sources’ – Minas Gerais undersecretary

‘We’re working on the search for other clean energy sources’ – Minas Gerais undersecretary

BNamericas spoke with Kathleen Garcia about opportunities in the Brazilian state, which is leading the country in PV solar power capacity.

BNDES looking to map the economic potential of Brazil's coastline

BNDES looking to map the economic potential of Brazil's coastline

The studies, now being prepared jointly with the defense ministry, will involve assessing the nation's entire 7,500km coastline, an area covering a...

Investors fear impact of legal dispute in Eletrobras privatization

Investors fear impact of legal dispute in Eletrobras privatization

Brazil’s Vibra Energia pledges not to walk away from unbranded service stations

Brazil’s Vibra Energia pledges not to walk away from unbranded service stations

Eneva sees oil production potential in Brazil’s Amazonas basin

Eneva sees oil production potential in Brazil’s Amazonas basin

Eva Energia expands distributed generation project from biogas

Eva Energia expands distributed generation project from biogas

Spotlight: The first impressions of Brazil’s new energy minister

Spotlight: The first impressions of Brazil’s new energy minister

Brazil oil & gas, electric power watch

Brazil oil & gas, electric power watch

BNDES looks to develop non-recourse project finance model in Brazil

BNDES looks to develop non-recourse project finance model in Brazil

Taesa raises BRL 1.25 billion to finance its projects

Taesa raises BRL 1.25 billion to finance its projects

See more news

Subscribe to BNamericas and gain access to thousands of project profiles, key contacts and news.

Other projects in: Electric Power (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Electric Power (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Consorcio Toyo Setal-Mitsubishi
  • Toyo Setal-Mitsubishi Consortium is a company formed by Mitsubishi Industrias Pesadas do Brasil Ltda., and Toyo Setal Empreendimentos Ltda. for the execution of the Novo Tempo B...
  • Company: Omega Energia S.A.  (Omega Energia)
  • Incorporated in 2008, Omega Energia is a company focused exclusively on developing renewable power generation projects. Omega operates 58 projects in 7 Brazilian states with a t...
  • Company: Consórcio BRE6
  • Consortium BRE6 is a company formed by Brasil Digital Telecomunicações Ltda., Brenergia Energias Renováveis Ltda., Enind Energia e Participações and Enind Engenharia e Construçõ...

Latest news

Inflation seen to threaten Mexican infra budgets

Inflation seen to threaten Mexican infra budgets

Brazil approves new hikes in power rates

Brazil approves new hikes in power rates

New Barbados offshore round in the pipeline

New Barbados offshore round in the pipeline

Peru's mining sector gets ready to embrace digital transformation

Peru's mining sector gets ready to embrace digital transformation

Spotlight: Brazilian presidential frontrunner Lula's campaign proposals

Spotlight: Brazilian presidential frontrunner Lula's campaign proposals