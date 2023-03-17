Brazil and Germany are working together to foster the development of the green hydrogen industry and accelerate the energy transition.

During a meeting held earlier in the week, Brazil’s waterways and ports regulator Antaq and German development agency GIZ discussed cooperation related to green hydrogen and other renewable energy sources, a source close to the matter told BNamericas.

The goal is to ensure that the Brazilian port sector attracts more investments aimed at the development of new and green technologies, including those related to offshore wind power generation.

GIZ would cooperate with Antaq in the adaptation of port infrastructure for green hydrogen.

The German agency says it has received indications from Brazilian ports of interest in participating in green hydrogen projects.

In turn, Antaq is studying the terms of port concession contracts to ensure practical financial and regulatory incentives for the adaptation and development of sustainable and innovative infrastructure.

In Brazil, ports such as Suape in Pernambuco state, Pecém in Ceará, Açu in Rio de Janeiro and Rio Grande in Rio Grande do Sul are involved with green hydrogen and/or offshore wind undertakings.

Germany’s ThyssenKrupp Nucera, meanwhile, is providing electrolysis technology for a US$1.5bn green hydrogen plant being built in Bahia by Unigel.

And on Monday (Mar.13), Brazil’s mines and energy minister Alexandre Silveira (pictured, right) and the German federal minister of economy affairs and climate action, Robert Habeck (left), signed a document to promote the energy transition and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Among the actions foreseen under the cooperation agreement is the operation of a high-level steering committee, as well as three working groups, on renewable energies, energy efficiency and green hydrogen.

One of the ideas is to hold an auction in Brazil, with guaranteed contracting by the German government, for the development of a low carbon hydrogen program for both governments.

On the same day, Brazil’s industrial learning service Senai and the German federation of industrial research associations (AIF) announced that they will select up to 10 projects involving small and medium-sized enterprises, startups, and research and technology organizations to develop technologies for green hydrogen production.

Total funding will be approximately 21mn reais (US$4mn).