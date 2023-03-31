Brazil
News

Brazil introduces measure to improve gold traceability

Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 31, 2023
Gold Legal issues / Legal Advice Environmental conflict Legislation & Regulation Federal Government Commodities Illegal mining Mining Companies
Brazil introduces measure to improve gold traceability

Brazil’s tax authority will require electronic invoices for any gold purchases and sales starting July 3 to tighten control of gold operations and combat illegal mining

"The measure will allow gold operations to be audited using the technological tools currently available at the tax authority office, in order to promote increased transparency and control of these operations," the tax authority said in a press release.

“This is a very important advance to avoid financial support for illegal gold mining in regions such as the Amazon. This illegal practice of extracting ore is at the base of a series of criminal actions against people, the environment and the country's economy,” Raul Jungmann, the head of mining association Ibram, said in a statement.

"The mineral sector also suffers from unfair competition from illegal mining, but the biggest reason to celebrate this decision … is precisely to recognize that the government is willing to put an end to the criminal chain that we denounce," he added.

The government is prioritizing the fight against illegal mining, which has flourished under the preceding administration.

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)

BHP reveals interest in investing in Argentina

BHP reveals interest in investing in Argentina

The Melbourne-based mining giant announced possible investments in San Juan province.

Helping to complete South America’s energy transition, integration jigsaw

Helping to complete South America’s energy transition, integration jigsaw

“I believe the region is on its way to experiencing a process of energy integration like never before, resetting the mistakes of the past with the ...

Aura Minerals announces capex plans for 2023

Aura Minerals announces capex plans for 2023

Brazil's Vale to boost output of high-quality iron ore

Brazil's Vale to boost output of high-quality iron ore

Brazil mining policy council to focus on energy transition

Brazil mining policy council to focus on energy transition

Cerrado Gold Reports Final Assays from Infill Drill Program at Monte Do Carmo Project in Brazil

Cerrado Gold Reports Final Assays from Infill Drill Program at Monte Do Carmo Project in Brazil

AngloGold Ashanti lowers 2023 Brazil guidance due to safety measures

AngloGold Ashanti lowers 2023 Brazil guidance due to safety measures

Junior exploration roundup: Bear Creek, Guanajuato, GoGold and more

Junior exploration roundup: Bear Creek, Guanajuato, GoGold and more

Brazil mining regulator approves anti-crime rules

Brazil mining regulator approves anti-crime rules

Appian Capital’s Brazil copper-gold mine reaches full production capacity

Appian Capital’s Brazil copper-gold mine reaches full production capacity

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Aripuanã
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 weeks ago
  • Project: Salinas
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 weeks ago
  • Project: Cabaçal
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 54 minutes from now

Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Grupo Cornélio Brennand
  • The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...

Latest news

Ports taking lion's share of Peru transport infra investments

Ports taking lion's share of Peru transport infra investments

Spotlight: Brazil's plans to curb govt spending and support investment

Spotlight: Brazil's plans to curb govt spending and support investment

At a glance: Chile’s marginal cost rule change proposal

At a glance: Chile’s marginal cost rule change proposal

São Paulo state publishes date for auction of US$2bn rail PPP

São Paulo state publishes date for auction of US$2bn rail PPP

Procurement in the pipeline for Dominica geothermal dispatch infra

Procurement in the pipeline for Dominica geothermal dispatch infra