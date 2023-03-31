Brazil introduces measure to improve gold traceability
Brazil’s tax authority will require electronic invoices for any gold purchases and sales starting July 3 to tighten control of gold operations and combat illegal mining.
"The measure will allow gold operations to be audited using the technological tools currently available at the tax authority office, in order to promote increased transparency and control of these operations," the tax authority said in a press release.
“This is a very important advance to avoid financial support for illegal gold mining in regions such as the Amazon. This illegal practice of extracting ore is at the base of a series of criminal actions against people, the environment and the country's economy,” Raul Jungmann, the head of mining association Ibram, said in a statement.
"The mineral sector also suffers from unfair competition from illegal mining, but the biggest reason to celebrate this decision … is precisely to recognize that the government is willing to put an end to the criminal chain that we denounce," he added.
The government is prioritizing the fight against illegal mining, which has flourished under the preceding administration.
