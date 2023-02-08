Brazil mining regulator seeks comments on digital transformation
Brazil’s mining regulator ANM launched a public consultation on hiring consultancy services to support internal digital transformation.
Comments may be submitted via email through February 22, but companies will also be able to schedule individual virtual meetings, a press release said.
ANM's systems are considered obsolete and many procedures are still done on paper. Digitization is expected to speed up processing.
