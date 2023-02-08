Brazil
News

Brazil mining regulator seeks comments on digital transformation

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Tenders Mining Companies Regulator Commodities Innovation
Brazil mining regulator seeks comments on digital transformation

Brazil’s mining regulator ANM launched a public consultation on hiring consultancy services to support internal digital transformation.

Comments may be submitted via email through February 22, but companies will also be able to schedule individual virtual meetings, a press release said.

ANM's systems are considered obsolete and many procedures are still done on paper. Digitization is expected to speed up processing.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)

What miners can expect for environmental licensing under Lula

What miners can expect for environmental licensing under Lula

Eduardo Leão, sustainability manager at Canadian firm G Mining Ventures and a former director of Brazil's mining regulator ANM, talks with BNameric...

Junior exploration roundup: Silver Tiger, Lithium Ionic, Tinka, Luminex and more

Junior exploration roundup: Silver Tiger, Lithium Ionic, Tinka, Luminex and more

Companies operating in Chile, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Bolivia, Ecuador and Nicaragua provide updates.

Brazil to establish mining policy council

Brazil to establish mining policy council

Horizonte Minerals seeks permit for US$650mn Brazilian nickel-cobalt project

Horizonte Minerals seeks permit for US$650mn Brazilian nickel-cobalt project

Brazil's Ibram asks tax authority to make electronic invoices obligatory for gold trades

Brazil's Ibram asks tax authority to make electronic invoices obligatory for gold trades

Lithium Ionic drills high-grade 1.69% Li₂O over 9.6m, 1.27% Li₂O over 10m and 1.61% Li₂O over 4.7m at its Bandeira target, Minas Gerais, Brazil

Lithium Ionic drills high-grade 1.69% Li₂O over 9.6m, 1.27% Li₂O over 10m and 1.61% Li₂O over 4.7m at its Bandeira ...

Brazil extends public consultation for 2050 mining plan

Brazil extends public consultation for 2050 mining plan

Vale concludes its first acquisition of carbon credits

Vale concludes its first acquisition of carbon credits

Junior exploration roundup: GoGold, Rugby, AbraSilver and more

Junior exploration roundup: GoGold, Rugby, AbraSilver and more

Brazil mining and metals capex watch

Brazil mining and metals capex watch

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Cajueiro
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 3 months ago
  • Project: Salobo III
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 3 months ago
  • Project: Gelado
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 months ago

Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Siderúrgica Latino Americana S.A.  (Silat)
  • Siderúrgica Latino Americana (Silat), the Brazilian subsidiary of Spanish steelmaker Hierros Añón. is currently developing the Silat long steel mill in northeastern Brazil's Cea...
  • Company: Alfa Laval Ltda.  (Alfa Laval Brasil)
  • Alfa Laval Ltda. (Brasil) is a subsidiary of Alfa Laval Corporate AB and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Established in 1959, the Brazilian branch has continued to expand...
  • Company: Alumínio Brasileiro S.A.  (Albras)
  • Alumínio Brasileiro S.A. (Albras) is a Brazilian firm engaged in the production and sale of high purity aluminum ingots and foundry alloys. Based in Barcarena, in Pará state, it...
  • Company: Bahia Mineração Ltda.  (Bamin)
  • Bahia Mineração Ltda. (Bamin) was founded in 2005 to operate the Pedra de Ferro iron ore project, located in Caetite, in Bahia state. Bamin estimates an annual production of 20M...

Latest news

Claro Colombia secures certification for Triara datacenter

Claro Colombia secures certification for Triara datacenter

Brazil mining regulator seeks comments on digital transformation

Brazil mining regulator seeks comments on digital transformation

Peru's mining sector racks up losses amid social conflicts

Peru's mining sector racks up losses amid social conflicts

Snapshot: Latin America’s 5 biggest neutral fiber networks

Snapshot: Latin America’s 5 biggest neutral fiber networks

How Colombia's US$250bn development plan will impact the energy sector

How Colombia's US$250bn development plan will impact the energy sector