Brazil O&G sector enters major decommissioning phase with stronger ESG demands
The Brazilian oil and gas sector is entering a new and multiyear phase of strong decommissioning that will see operators faced with stricter ESG demands, an expert tells BNamericas.
Exploration and production decommissioning is this year expected to demand 9.8bn reais (US$1.87bn) from companies, and it is the first time that Brazil has seen major decommissioning activity.
The ESG factor “has perhaps never been stronger” for the local oil industry given the increasing demands for transparency and financial information of the highest quality, Rafael Weksler, a partner at KPMG in Brazil, told BNamericas.
In 2021, sector regulator ANP issued a resolution that made the country’s decommissioning rules stricter for operators, with a strong focus on financial guarantees.
The agency requires that operators submit financial guarantees and associated documentation to ensure that they will fully comply with their stated decommissioning plans.
Companies with 2023 decommission plans have until June to submit their financial guarantees.
The new rules force operators to go beyond the bare minimum in terms of compliance and they will have to take this into account in their financial reporting, said Weksler.
Petrobras
National oil company Petrobras, which accounts for about 70% of the country’s hydrocarbons output, is the operator of most of the projects that are in the decommissioning stage.
The company’s 2023-27 business plan includes the decommissioning of 26 platforms (12 fixed, six semi-submersible and eight FPSOs) and 2,500km of risers and flowlines, with total investment of 9.8bn reais.
Another 27 Petrobras platforms are slated to be decommissioned in 2028-30.
Ocyan recently concluded the first stage of a decommissioning project in the Campos basin for the NOC. The works involve fields where the Cidade do Rio de Janeiro and Cidade de Rio das Ostras FPSOs operated. The company will also carry out decommissioning works for Petrobras in the Sergipe Alagoas basin in this year's second half, in the area of the Piranema FPSO.
Meanwhile, Shell plans to decommission its Bijupirá field, in the Campos basin. The campaign to retrieve subsea equipment is scheduled to take place this year.
