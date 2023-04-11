Brazil
News

Brazil plans updating early renewal model for rail concessions

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Freight railway Capex Licensing & Concessions Railway Operator Regulator Logistics / Supply Chains Federal Government Legislation & Regulation Private Investment
Brazil plans updating early renewal model for rail concessions

Brazil’s transport ministry formed a working group to update the early renewal model for rail concessions.

Currently, the government and concession holders may negotiate a contract extension years before expiration. This mechanism benefits companies, which keep their concessions without having to compete in an auction, and the government, as extensions generate advance investments.

"The working group … will have the mission of making suggestions to improve the early renewal instrument. The group will be composed of members of the [ministry’s] executive secretariat, the rail transport secretariat, the land transport agency (ANTT) and [state firm] Infra S. A.," the ministry said in a statement.

"After 45 days of work, extendable by another 45, the group members must present a detailed report with the results of the work carried out with representatives of the concessionaires, associations, specialists and other external agents of the sector who can also participate in the discussion," it added.

The early renewal model also applies to airport and highway concessions, but the updates under evaluation concern only rail lines.

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Infrastructure (Brazil)

Paraná asks Brazil's federal govt to speed up US$10bn highway concessions

Paraná asks Brazil's federal govt to speed up US$10bn highway concessions

The Lula administration has indicated that it is in favor of advancing with concessions but so far no auctions have taken place.

Spotlight: The Brazilian urban rail projects set to gain traction in 2023

Spotlight: The Brazilian urban rail projects set to gain traction in 2023

ANPTrilhos has exclusively mapped out the projects that are expected to advance this year for BNamericas, along with detailed information about eac...

Why ‘2023 will be a good year’ for Brazil’s passenger transport sector

Why ‘2023 will be a good year’ for Brazil’s passenger transport sector

Brazil plans public hearing for Mato Grosso do Sul highway concession

Brazil plans public hearing for Mato Grosso do Sul highway concession

Chile urged to avoid gentrification due to PanAm games infra development

Chile urged to avoid gentrification due to PanAm games infra development

Brazil authorizes tax benefit for US$350mn rail concession

Brazil authorizes tax benefit for US$350mn rail concession

Brazil expected to change port administration policy

Brazil expected to change port administration policy

How German rail firm Deutsche Bahn grows its Brazilian logistics footprint

How German rail firm Deutsche Bahn grows its Brazilian logistics footprint

Minas Gerais greenlights US$385mn highway concession

Minas Gerais greenlights US$385mn highway concession

Brazil, China to foster opportunities for ports in energy sector

Brazil, China to foster opportunities for ports in energy sector

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Sorocaba BRT
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 months ago

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Empresa Construtora Brasil S.A.  (ECB)
  • Empresa Construtora Brasil S.A. (ECB) works on engineering and construction of projects on road, railway, urban, industrial, port and airport, civil and mining infrastructure, n...
  • Company: Quantum Participações S.A.  (Quantum)
  • The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
  • Company: Grupo Aço Cearense
  • The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
  • Company: Grupo Socicam  (Socicam)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...

Latest news

Tijuana denies Sky Tren construction permits

Tijuana denies Sky Tren construction permits

Hispasat plans to launch OTT platform in Brazil

Hispasat plans to launch OTT platform in Brazil

Dominican Rep advances with Barahona port transformation

Dominican Rep advances with Barahona port transformation

Number of Mexican states facing high water stress could double by 2050 – S&P

Number of Mexican states facing high water stress could double by 2050 – S&P

Cirion looks to build datacenters in Chile, Peru and Brazil

Cirion looks to build datacenters in Chile, Peru and Brazil