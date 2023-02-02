Brazil seen surpassing 1mn electric vehicles by 2030
Brazil is expected to surpass the mark of 1mn hybrid (HEV) and battery (BEV) electric vehicles in 2030, the federal energy research company EPE projects.
Currently, about 50,000 electric vehicles are circulating, also considering the plug-in hybrid electric units (PHVE), according to sector association ABVE.
In a study published on Wednesday, EPE said the electrification of vehicles has increased due to state and municipal incentives, such as exemption from car rotation and tax rebates.
However, several barriers prevent more rapid penetration, mostly related to affordability in addition to a lack of infrastructure, such as recharging stations, and qualified labor.
Besides, Brazil may be a late adopter of electric vehicles, because it is an oil producer, with capacity to produce renewable fuels, and a manufacturing park able to develop local technologies, as occurred with flex-fuel vehicles (gasoline/ethanol).
Meanwhile, pressures for decarbonization should accelerate the penetration of electric buses, especially in some capital cities.
The national urban mobility policy has led to the creation of mobility plans that involve reductions in emissions and pollutants.
Also, some cities entering the the C40 alliance, which involves nearly 100 world-leading cities collaborating to confront the climate crisis, may accelerate the implementation of policies to reduce emissions, EPE said.
Regarding trucks, a gradual penetration of electric, hybrid and natural gas powered units is projected over the next decade. This movement has intensified in recent years, as a result of the greater mobilization of companies and governments in sustainability strategies and initiatives.
Sales of electric and compressed natural gas-fueled trucks and buses rose from a few dozen in 2020 to 408 in 2021, and 1,004 by November 2022.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Brazil)
How are Brazil's project finance players positioning themselves for 2023?
BNamericas spoke with the heads of the project finance area of some of the most active banks in the sector.
Spotlight: The state of Brazil’s offshore wind market
Projects in the offshore wind segment being analyzed by the local environmental regulator now amount to nearly 177GW.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Pedra de Amolar II wind farm (Pedra de Almolar complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Pedra de Amolar I wind farm (Pedra de Almolar complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Ventos de São Ricardo 04 wind farm (Cajuína complex - phase 2)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Ventos de São Ricardo 05 wind farm (Cajuína complex - phase 2)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Ventos de São Ricardo 06 wind farm (Cajuína complex - phase 2)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Ventos de São Ricardo 07 wind farm (Cajuína complex - phase 2)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Ventos de São Ricardo 08 wind farm (Cajuína complex - phase 2)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Ventos de São Ricardo 10 wind farm (Cajuína complex - phase 2)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Ventos de São Ricardo 11 wind farm (Cajuína complex - phase 2)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Ventos de São Ricardo 13 wind farm (Cajuína complex - phase 2)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: AES Brasil Operações S.A. (AES Brasil Operações)
-
AES Brasil Operações S.A., formerly AES Tietê Energia, is an open capital power generator, a subsidiary of AES Brazil. It operates nine hydroelectric plants and three small hydr...
- Company: General Electric Brasil (GE Brasil)
-
General Electric do Brasil Ltda. is the local subsidiary of US firm General Electric Co. Its operating segments include power, energy management, oil and gas, aviation, applianc...
- Company: Enel Green Power Brasil Participações Ltda. (Enel Green Power Brasil)
-
Enel Brasil Participações Ltda. is the Brazilian subsidiary of Enel Green Power S.p.A. It is engaged in the generation, distribution and marketing of electric power. Currently,...
- Company: EDP Renováveis Brasil, S.A. (EDP Renováveis Brasil)
-
EDP Renováveis Brasil is a wholly owned subsidiary of Spanish holding company EDP Renováveis S.A. (EDPR) -in turn a unit of Grupo EDP Energias de Portugal- after the latter acqu...
- Company: Vestas do Brasil Energia Eolica Ltda. (Vestas Brasil)
-
Vestas Brasil is the local sales and service subsidiary of Danish wind power solutions company Vestas Wind Systems. The company designs, manufactures, installs and services wind...
- Company: Instituto Brasileiro do Meio Ambiente e dos Recursos Naturais Renováveis (Ibama)
-
The Brazilian Institute of the Environment and of Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) is an agency of the federal government, linked to the Ministry of the Environment, that fun...
- Company: Aeris Ind. e Com. de Equipamentos para Geração de Energia S.A. (Aeris Energy)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...