The number of streetlighting public-private partnerships in Brazil is expected to grow, but risks are also becoming apparent.

By February, 95 streetlighting PPPs were signed, involving 21bn reais (US$4.03bn), according to private streetlighting concessionaires association Abcip. In 2019, 17 were signed and 51 in 2020.

“There is still great room for progress, since there are currently 775 localities in Brazil structuring streetlighting PPPs, either individually or through consortiums,” Abcip president Pedro Vicente Iacovino told BNamericas.

According to Iacovino, PPPs became attractive after positive impacts like lower energy consumption became apparent and development banks BNDES and Caixa Econômica Federal increased project structuring support.

Caixa Econômica Federal executive Felipe Teles da Cunha told an Abcip event that the bank will soon publish the notice for 16 PPPs to be offered still this year.

Additionally, “private sector companies have a lot of room to act in the structuring of projects because they are more agile than state-run banks and this favors these companies in some cases with mayoral elections. With the four-year term of mayors, they intend to show quick results to the population,” Leonardo Santos, the head of public sector PPP consultancy IPGC, said at the event.

LIMITS

During the event, stakeholders said the large volume of PPPs resulted in aggressive discounts.

"There are auctions that resulted in 70% discount rates on the provision of services. I really doubt that this level of discount is viable for a long-term contract. Some companies are betting on the possibility of having additional revenues from these contracts and I don't really know if this will materialize," an executive, requesting anonymity, told BNamericas at the event.

Government officials recognized the risks but claimed they will diminish.

“The streetlighting PPP model is still recent. We are at the beginning of this journey and naturally market participants are worried about some details,” Denilson Campello, director of the funds and financial instruments department, said.

“I agree that there were some aggressive discount rates offered in recent auctions, but the trend is that in the future the market will adjust itself, and we will have auctions with discounts closer to the 50% level,” he added.

During the forum, Abcip published a sector report, which can be accessed here.