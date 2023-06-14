Brazil
News

Brazilian city moving forward with airport project worth over US$100mn

Bnamericas
Airport Operator Passenger terminal Local Government Capex
Brazilian city moving forward with airport project worth over US$100mn

Caxias do Sul in Brazil’s Rio Grande do Sul state is moving forward with a project worth 520mn reais (US$107mn) to construct an airport.

In a statement, city hall said it commissioned feasibility studies from federal projects-focused firm Infra SA.

The airport could serve more than 1mn people per year, with the potential to expand capacity to 2.5mn, it said. 

“This is an investment of interest to the state and the region, it will be a development factor for the entire Serra Gaúcha region. The cost of logistics in Caxias is heavy," said mayor Adiló Didomenico.

Besides the airport, the project also includes a 41.8km road to connect Caxias do Sul with Gramado municipality.

According to city hall, the most likely scenario is for the project to see a mix of private and public sector investments. 

