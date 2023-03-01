In a meeting with Brazil’s environment and climate change minister Marina Silva, the head of mining association Ibram, Raul Jungmann, presented mining firms' proposals to reinforce sustainability and combat illegal mining.

“The objective of the meeting was to demonstrate to the minister and ministry team that the mining industry has commitments that are consistent with global agendas, such as combating climate risks, as well as promoting the transition to a low-carbon economy and environmental preservation, in addition to protecting environmentally sensitive regions, such as the Amazon,” Ibram said in a statement.

Silva has sharpened the sustainability focus and prioritized the fight against illegal mining, mainly involving gold production.

"We strongly support the fight against illegal gold mining and both the debate and these government efforts are very positive for companies that work formally, as it gives us the opportunity to explain how positive legal mining is and how it generates value for the communities close to projects," Aura Minerals CEO Rodrigo Barbosa told BNamericas.

"These discussions are also very important, as they underscore the importance for mining companies to have robust compliance areas, creating instances for external audits and checking all operational levels. Such practices, with stricter compliance, helped us, for example, to advance in our IPO process on the Brazilian stock exchange [in 2020], attracting investors," said Barbosa.

Sustainability becomes more important as companies and investors from other sectors are getting interested in mining due to the energy transition.

Vale is planning to sell a minority stake in its copper and nickel businesses and is attracting interest from US automaker General Motors.

Meanwhile, Tesla is interested in a controlling stake in lithium producer Sigma to guarantee supplies to its operations, local press reported.