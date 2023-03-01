Brazil
News

Brazilian mining association presents sustainability proposals

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 01, 2023
ESG Politics Federal Government Illegal mining Other (Government - Associations - NGOs) Climate change Commodities Environmental evaluation Clean Energy Transition Mining Companies
Brazilian mining association presents sustainability proposals

In a meeting with Brazil’s environment and climate change minister Marina Silva, the head of mining association Ibram, Raul Jungmann, presented mining firms' proposals to reinforce sustainability and combat illegal mining.

“The objective of the meeting was to demonstrate to the minister and ministry team that the mining industry has commitments that are consistent with global agendas, such as combating climate risks, as well as promoting the transition to a low-carbon economy and environmental preservation, in addition to protecting environmentally sensitive regions, such as the Amazon,” Ibram said in a statement.

Silva has sharpened the sustainability focus and prioritized the fight against illegal mining, mainly involving gold production.

"We strongly support the fight against illegal gold mining and both the debate and these government efforts are very positive for companies that work formally, as it gives us the opportunity to explain how positive legal mining is and how it generates value for the communities close to projects," Aura Minerals CEO Rodrigo Barbosa told BNamericas.

"These discussions are also very important, as they underscore the importance for mining companies to have robust compliance areas, creating instances for external audits and checking all operational levels. Such practices, with stricter compliance, helped us, for example, to advance in our IPO process on the Brazilian stock exchange [in 2020], attracting investors," said Barbosa.

Sustainability becomes more important as companies and investors from other sectors are getting interested in mining due to the energy transition.

Vale is planning to sell a minority stake in its copper and nickel businesses and is attracting interest from US automaker General Motors. 

Meanwhile, Tesla is interested in a controlling stake in lithium producer Sigma to guarantee supplies to its operations, local press reported.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)

Gold Mountain to buy lithium exploration licenses in Brazil

Gold Mountain to buy lithium exploration licenses in Brazil

The Australian mineral explorer will purchase the licenses from Mars Mines.

Brazil: Sigma Lithium Successfully Initiates Commissioning of Greentech Plant on Schedule and Within Budget

Brazil: Sigma Lithium Successfully Initiates Commissioning of Greentech Plant on Schedule and Within Budget

SIGMA Lithium Corporation, dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicles with environmentally and socially sustainable high-purity...

Tax hikes in the Brazilian mining industry – are more on the way?

Tax hikes in the Brazilian mining industry – are more on the way?

Brazil's Samarco to invest over US$300mn in 2023

Brazil's Samarco to invest over US$300mn in 2023

Mato Grosso legislators approve new mining tax

Mato Grosso legislators approve new mining tax

How Chile looks to boost exports of mining suppliers

How Chile looks to boost exports of mining suppliers

Mato Grosso business leaders join forces against new state mining tax

Mato Grosso business leaders join forces against new state mining tax

Brazil publishes notice for new exploration and mining round

Brazil publishes notice for new exploration and mining round

Brazilian court suspends licenses for Tamisa iron ore mine

Brazilian court suspends licenses for Tamisa iron ore mine

Junior exploration roundup: Golden Minerals, Cerrado Gold, AbraSilver, Marimaca and more

Junior exploration roundup: Golden Minerals, Cerrado Gold, AbraSilver, Marimaca and more

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Cajueiro
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 3 months ago

Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Grupo Novonor  (Novonor)
  • Novonor, formerly known as Odebrecht, is a Brazilian holding company present with operations in 14 countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Per...
  • Company: Companhia Brasileira de Alumínio  (CBA)
  • Companhia Brasileira de Alumínio (CBA), born in 1941 and headquartered in São Paulo, is a Brazilian aluminum producer part of the local conglomerate Votorantim. CBA mines and sm...

Latest news

Aura Minerals eyes acquisitions in Latin America

Aura Minerals eyes acquisitions in Latin America

Brazilian mining association presents sustainability proposals

Brazilian mining association presents sustainability proposals

Belo Horizonte obtains federal funding for infrastructure

Belo Horizonte obtains federal funding for infrastructure

San Rafael Mining Unit restarts operations after agreement with residents of Antauta, Puno

San Rafael Mining Unit restarts operations after agreement with residents of ...

BHP reveals interest in investing in Argentina

BHP reveals interest in investing in Argentina