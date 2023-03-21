Brazilian telcos paid nearly US$1bn into sector funds in 2022
Brazilian telecom operators last year channeled over 5bn reais (US$956mn) to five public funds created to finance connectivity and develop the country's ICT industry, according to data collected by telco association Conexis.
The amount collected last year was 28% lower than in 2021, when part of what the carriers paid in the 5G auction was channeled to the Fistel industry fund. Not considering the exceptional additional amount paid in 2021, the figure contributed in 2022 was a nominal increase of 40%, said Conexis.
Since 2001, the five funds have received over 231bn reais from carriers, in updated values. However, only 8.6% of the total was effectively used for investments in the sector, according to the association.
This could change after legislation approved in 2020 allowed the Fust telecoms services universalization fund to be used for services and projects other than expanding fixed telephony, which was Fust's original objective.
“Fust was never really used by the telecommunications sector, but with the regulation of the new Fust law and the signing of the first contracts, we hope that 2023 will be a milestone for change in this regard and that the money collected by telecom companies will finally be applied to connectivity and digital inclusion projects,” Conexis CEO Marcos Ferrari said in a statement.
Last year, Brazil's communications ministry signed a 797mn-real contract with development bank BNDES for the use of Fust resources.
Conexis is expecting the first selection of appropriate projects by BNDES to take place in the first half of this year.
BREAKDOWN
The Fistel telecommunication inspection fund accounted for 34%, or 1.7bn reais, of the total paid by telcos into the five funds last year.
In general, carriers must pay 26.8 reais into Fistel whenever a new mobile device goes into operation and one third of that amount each year for the operation of the device.
Some 1.5bn reais of last year’s total was paid into Fust, which receives 1% of telecommunications operators’ gross annual revenues.
The two biggest funds were followed by Condecine, which is a fee for the development of the national cinematographic industry, receiving 1.1bn reais last year. Condecine also receives money from other players in the ICT and audiovisual industry. Over the years, telcos have unsuccessfully tried to be exempted from paying this fee.
Finally, the Funttel fund for the technological development of telecommunications and the CFRP fund (contribution for the promotion of public broadcasting), respectively received 291mn reais and 344mn reais from telcos in 2022.
