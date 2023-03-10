Brazil’s Bahia state moves forward with US$890mn water canal project
Brazil’s Bahia state governor Jerônimo Rodrigues has secured financial support from the federal government for a water canal project, known as Canal do Sertão Baiano.
The project comprises an investment of 4.60bn reais (US$890mn) to build the 300km canal.
After meeting with representatives of the integration and regional development ministry, Rodrigues said in release that the project’s surveying and topography studies will be carried out in April with the first phase of the construction works scheduled for 2H24.
The works are expected to generate 45,000 jobs.
According to the BNamericas database, the canal will supply 44 cities in the interior of Bahia and benefit 1.2mn people. It will also supply the agriculture, industrial and mining sectors.
