Brazil’s Bahia state moves forward with US$890mn water canal project

Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 10, 2023
State Government Public Investment Irrigation system Water pipelines Federal Government
Brazil’s Bahia state governor Jerônimo Rodrigues has secured financial support from the federal government for a water canal project, known as Canal do Sertão Baiano.

The project comprises an investment of 4.60bn reais (US$890mn) to build the 300km canal. 

After meeting with representatives of the integration and regional development ministry, Rodrigues said in release that the project’s surveying and topography studies will be carried out in April with the first phase of the construction works scheduled for 2H24.

The works are expected to generate 45,000 jobs.

According to the BNamericas database, the canal will supply 44 cities in the interior of Bahia and benefit 1.2mn people. It will also supply the agriculture, industrial and mining sectors.

  • Company: Consorcio INCIBRA e B&B
  • The INCIBRA and B&B Consortium is a partnership formed by INCIBRA - Brazilian Civil Innovation Projects and Technical Services Ltda. and B&B for the implementation of the TransP...
  • Company: Honeywell do Brasil, Ltda.  (Honeywell Brasil)
  • Honeywell do Brasil, Ltda. is the local branch of US firm Honeywell International Inc. The Sao Paulo-based firm has 13 facilities in the country which include three manufacturin...
  • Company: Aviva Ambiental S.A.  (Aviva Ambiental)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Águas de Manaus
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Ambiental Crato
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...

