Brazilian mining firm Bahia Mineração (Bamin), a subsidiary of Kazakhstan's Eurasian Resources Group, signed a contract to sell an undisclosed amount of iron ore produced at its Pedra de Ferro operation in Bahia state to Anglo American.

"The signing of this contract was a strategic agreement between the two companies and was signed following conditions in line with good market practices. Anglo American will buy the product destined for the international market, preserving the Bamin quality seal… with an iron content of above 65%, which classifies it in the premium category," Bamin said in a statement.

The contract, the value of which was not disclosed, was signed under an offtake model and is Bamin's first deal using that format.

Pedra de Ferro’s capacity is around 1Mt/y of iron ore but the forecast is to reach 26Mt in 2026 as the company is expanding the mine in a project that includes the Ferrovia de Integração Oeste Leste railway and the Porto Sul port.