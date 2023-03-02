Brazil
Brazil's Gerdau unveils US$960mn capex plan

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, March 02, 2023
Financial results Steel Iron ore Capex
Brazil's largest steelmaker Gerdau unveiled a capex plan of 5bn reais (US$960mn) for 2023.

Last year the company invested 4.3bn reais, up from 3bn in 2021.

Nearly 70% of the planned investment is earmarked for modernization, expansion and technological upgrades at its operations in Minas Gerais state, Gerdau said in a statement. 

Meanwhile, 830mn reais will be invested in environmental control improvements, reduction of greenhouse emissions, reforestation projects and energy efficiency initiatives.

2022 RESULTS 

Gerdau posted a net profit of 11.6bn reais in 2022, down from 13.9bn the previous year. 

The company attributed the reduction to higher costs and a strong comparison base as earnings in 2021 were the highest ever.

Last year’s revenues amounted to 82.4bn reais, compared to 78.3bn in 2021.

