Brazil's Gerdau unveils US$960mn capex plan
Brazil's largest steelmaker Gerdau unveiled a capex plan of 5bn reais (US$960mn) for 2023.
Last year the company invested 4.3bn reais, up from 3bn in 2021.
Nearly 70% of the planned investment is earmarked for modernization, expansion and technological upgrades at its operations in Minas Gerais state, Gerdau said in a statement.
Meanwhile, 830mn reais will be invested in environmental control improvements, reduction of greenhouse emissions, reforestation projects and energy efficiency initiatives.
2022 RESULTS
Gerdau posted a net profit of 11.6bn reais in 2022, down from 13.9bn the previous year.
The company attributed the reduction to higher costs and a strong comparison base as earnings in 2021 were the highest ever.
Last year’s revenues amounted to 82.4bn reais, compared to 78.3bn in 2021.
