Brazil's largest steelmaker Gerdau unveiled a capex plan of 5bn reais (US$960mn) for 2023.

Last year the company invested 4.3bn reais, up from 3bn in 2021.

Nearly 70% of the planned investment is earmarked for modernization, expansion and technological upgrades at its operations in Minas Gerais state, Gerdau said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 830mn reais will be invested in environmental control improvements, reduction of greenhouse emissions, reforestation projects and energy efficiency initiatives.

2022 RESULTS

Gerdau posted a net profit of 11.6bn reais in 2022, down from 13.9bn the previous year.

The company attributed the reduction to higher costs and a strong comparison base as earnings in 2021 were the highest ever.

Last year’s revenues amounted to 82.4bn reais, compared to 78.3bn in 2021.