Brazil’s Intelbras expects to grow in the electric mobility business in the coming years, the company’s electric vehicle charger segment manager, Matheus Luiz Rodrigues, told BNamericas.

Intelbras recently launched a portfolio of electric vehicle rechargers, marking its debut in the industry.

The new line contains chargers of different powers and designs and is compatible with the main models of electric vehicles in the Brazilian market: home (7.4kW), portable mini (3kW), city (11kW and 7.4kW) and business (7.4kW and 22kW).

Rodrigues said that by 2030 Brazil’s electric vehicle fleet, which today comprises around 160,000 units, is forecast to surpass 2mn, including the hybrid (HEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and 100% electric (BEV) models.

HEVs do not rely on an external power supply for battery recharging, as they harness braking (kinetic energy) to generate the power that is used.

Intelbras’ focus is on the PHEV and, mostly, BEV models, which have larger batteries and therefore greater dependence on the electric motor to power the vehicle.

"It’s in this niche where the main concern of current owners or those who intend to buy electric vehicles is concentrated: autonomy and access to recharging infrastructure," Rodrigues said.

He added that electric mobility should move towards 100% electric vehicles for the sake of sustainability, since these models do not emit greenhouse gases.

Intelbras develops its chargers itself, through an R&D program financed by shareholders.

The company also works with the government through initiatives such as the Mais Luz para Todos (more light for all) program, which provides electricity for unserved rural areas.

“So we have this capillarity that allows us to reach electric mobility using our installation and commercial strength,” Rodrigues said.

With over 5,000 employees, Intelbras has five units in the cities of São José in Santa Catarina state (with two), Santa Rita do Sapucaí in Minas Gerais, Manaus in Amazonas and Jaboatão dos Guararapes in Pernambuco, plus one under construction in Tubarão in Santa Catarina, and it exports to several Latin American countries.