Bnamericas

Brazil's J&F to invest over US$7bn through 2026
Brazilian industrial group J&F will invest 38.5bn reais (US$7.62bn) through 2026 in mining, logistics and energy projects, among others.
J&F controls meatpacking giant JBS and pulp producer Eldorado Brasil Celulose, mining firm J&F Mineração, energy firm Âmbar Energia, Flora and PicPay.
"We operate in more than 20 countries, but few offer as many opportunities as Brazil. Therefore, we will allocate the majority of the investments planned by the group in the coming years to the country," J&F founder Wesley Batista said a statement.
The biggest chunk will go to the 20bn-real second production line of Eldorado Brasil Celulose, in Três Lagoas, Mato Grosso do Sul state. J&F also wants to build an 85km rail link between the Eldorado factory and an existing rail network.
Eldorado is subject to an arbitration process, as J&F wants to suspend the sale of the control of the firm to Paper Excellence. It’s still unclear when the process concludes.
The plan also includes the expansion of J&F Mineração's operations and logistics, which will receive 5.5bn reais through 2025, although details were not provided. J&F Mineração was created in 2022 and controls Mineração Corumbaense Reunida, whose operations include two mines in Corumbá, Mato Grosso do Sul, the Santa Cruz iron ore asset and Urucum, the only underground manganese mine in operation in the region.
J&F Mineração's logistics chain comprises two product storage yards, a loading port in Corumbá and a barge unloading and ship loading port in Uruguay.
The investment plan also covers Âmbar Energia’s acquisition and construction of solar plants, in addition to 6.5bn reais for software development and new business for payment app PicPay.
