Brazil's Usiminas to invest over US$600mn in 2023
Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas is planning to invest 3.2bn reais (US$615mn) in its operations this year.
The planned capex is higher than the 2.18bn reais invested in 2022, when the level represented an increase of 47% from 2021.
Of this year’s total, 2.6bn reais will be invested in the steel unit and 500mn in mining arm Mineração Usiminas, the company said in a statement.
Usiminas expects to sell between 8.5Mt and 9Mt of iron ore this year.
EARNINGS
The company reported a net profit of 2.09bn reais last year, down from 10.1bn in 2021.
Usiminas attributed the reduction to lower revenues and higher costs, among other factors.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)
How Anglo American boosts sustainability at its Brazil operations
Cristiano Cobo, the miner's technical and sustainability director, talks to BNamericas about some of the company's sustainability initiatives.
Report: Large number of Brazilian tailings dams at risk of rupture
A report finding that nearly one third of dams are at risk sets off alarms.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Capanema Maximization (ex-Capanema)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Posse Gold (Mara Rosa Property)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Cuiú Cuiú
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Block 8 (Brazil)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Surubim (Ex Mercurio)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Montes Áureos
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Batistão
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Trinta
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Boa Vista
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Conquista (Candonga West)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Ceara Litio Mineracao Eireli
- Company: Companhia de Pesquisa de Recursos Minerais (CPRM)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Mineração Ferro Nordeste
- Company: Compacta Construtora
- Company: Taquaril Mineração S.A. (Tamisa)
- Company: Aperam South America S.A. (Aperam South America)
-
Brazilian stainless steelmaker Aperam South America, formerly known as ArcelorMittal Inox Brasil, the local subsidiary of Aperam, manufactures specialty steels, particularly sta...
- Company: Grupo Novonor (Novonor)
-
Novonor, formerly known as Odebrecht, is a Brazilian holding company present with operations in 14 countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Per...
- Company: Companhia Brasileira de Alumínio (CBA)
-
Companhia Brasileira de Alumínio (CBA), born in 1941 and headquartered in São Paulo, is a Brazilian aluminum producer part of the local conglomerate Votorantim. CBA mines and sm...