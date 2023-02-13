Brazil
Brazil's Usiminas to invest over US$600mn in 2023

Bnamericas Published: Monday, February 13, 2023
Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas is planning to invest 3.2bn reais (US$615mn) in its operations this year. 

The planned capex is higher than the 2.18bn reais invested in 2022, when the level represented an increase of 47% from 2021. 

Of this year’s total, 2.6bn reais will be invested in the steel unit and 500mn in mining arm Mineração Usiminas, the company said in a statement. 

Usiminas expects to sell between 8.5Mt and 9Mt of iron ore this year.

EARNINGS 

The company reported a net profit of 2.09bn reais last year, down from 10.1bn in 2021.

Usiminas attributed the reduction to lower revenues and higher costs, among other factors.

