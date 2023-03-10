Brazilian mining giant Vale and Japanese firm Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) agreed to install wind power rotor sails on 200,000t iron ore bulk carrier as part of efforts to reduce greenhouse emissions.

The vessel is currently operating under a mid–term iron ore transport contract. Norsepower Oy will supply the rotor sails, while installation is planned to be finished in 1H24, MOL said in a statement.

"The Norsepower Rotor SailTM made of lightweight and strong composite material and with a fully automated control system, produces thrust as the wind generates differential pressure around the slewing rotor while the vessel is sailing," MOL said.

"By applying this solution, the vessel is expected to achieve about 6-10% fuel and [greenhouse gas] emissions reductions, combined with voyage optimization technology – enabling significant advancements towards decarbonization goals and reducing fuel consumptions," it added.

Vale is implementing several emissions reductions measures, including powering operations with renewable energy and investing in solar operations like Sol do Cerrado.

CSP SALE

Separately, Vale announced the conclusion of the sale of steelmaker Companhia Siderúrgica do Pecém (CSP) to ArcelorMittal for US$2.2bn.

CSP was a joint venture by Vale (50%) and South Korean companies Dongkuk (30%) and Posco (20%).

"This transaction reinforces Vale's portfolio simplification strategy, focusing on key businesses and growth opportunities, guided by disciplined capital allocation," Vale said in a release.

Meanwhile, ArcelorMittal said the acquisition offers significant operational and financial synergies and the potential for future expansions. Given its location, CSP also presents an opportunity to create a low-carbon steel production hub, capitalizing on Ceará state's ambition to develop a low-cost green hydrogen hub in Pecém.

“[This acquisition] allows us to meet the growth in steel demand by adding capacity to produce high-quality, cost-competitive slabs, providing opportunities to sell both within our own group and to North and South American markets. In the longer term, we also have the option to increase its capacity and add finishing facilities, while there is a clear path to decarbonize the asset, given the renewable energy investments being made in the state of Ceará," ArcelorMittal CEO Aditya Mittal said in a separate release.