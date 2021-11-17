Brisanet to bring forward 5G investment obligations
Brisanet plans to bring forward by nearly three years the 5G investment obligations related to the licenses it acquired in Brazil's spectrum auction.
The internet service provider paid more than 1bn reais (US$182mn) for a regional block in the 3.5GHz band in Brazil's northeast, at a premium of more than 13,000%. It’s closest rival, ISP Meganet, offered 9mn reais.
The company also won a regional block in the 3.5GHz band comprising the mid-western region, with a bid of 105mn reais, at a premium of more than 4,000%.
In an earnings call with investors, CEO José Roberto Nogueira (pictured) said Brisanet should start building 5G networks in those regions in the second half of 2023. The auction rules, however, require the move only from 2026.
Brisanet also won a regional block in the northeast in the 2.3GHz band with a bid of 111mn reais, the minimum price.
In this case, the obligation is to connect with 4G technology at least 2,700 localities lacking any coverage by the end of 2029. But Brisanet wants to cover up to 15,000 localities it had mapped as investment areas, Nogueira said. Implementations will begin in 2022.
Overall, the company's investment obligations as part of the tender range from 2023 to 2030.
FIBER AND ACQUISITIONS
Being the leader in terms of market share among the country's fiber optics internet service providers, Brisanet said the expansion of its network will help boost the new technology, as 5G will require massive amounts of fiber networks.
At the same time, the company plans upsells and cross-sells of mobile services with its fixed broadband customer base.
The company provides fixed broadband services through fiber in the states of Ceará, Rio Grande do Norte, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Alagoas, Piauí and Sergipe.
Plans for 2022 include further 3mn homes passed in the northeast, connecting all nine northeastern state capitals with fiber, in addition to cities with over 50,000 inhabitants.
The company expects to start deploying fiber in Brazil’s mid-western region starting in 2023, according to Nogueira.
Brisanet had 3.7mn homes passed with fiber by end-September, after adding 1.19mn in the first nine months of the year, and 791,000 fiber clients (homes connected).
In October, Brisanet’s fiber network was present in 113 localities, reaching 4mn homes passed and 807,000 clients. Throughout November, the company intends to activate the service in cities in the states of Maranhão and Bahia.
Overall, 21 localities are expected to be added during the fourth quarter.
The company also wants to use its franchise network, Agility Telecom, to accelerate deployment. Agility is present in more than 250 localities in the northeast.
The strategy includes having Brisanet serving the main cities (including capitals) and Agility smaller towns, mostly in the countryside. Including Agility franchisees, Brisanet serves around 1mn fiber clients in the northeast.
Brisanet has more than 20,000km of fiber backbone infrastructure, with 3,800km added in Q3, and close to 43,000km of fiber-to-the-home cables.
The company has also invested in around 400 LTE mini-antennas in rural localities and added almost 94,000 internet ports through Agility Telecom throughout the year.
As a result, capex amounted to 628mn reais in the first nine months of 2021, over two times more than the 264mn reais spent in the same period last year.
However, excluding investments in progress with property, plant and equipment investments have not yet been completed or activated, Brisanet said its "adjusted capex" for the nine months was 392mn reais, up 56.6%.
Nogueira did not rule out the acquisition of internet service providers (ISPs) to expand Brisanet’s footprint, but highlighted that the company’s strategy is mainly organic.
To continue reading, subscribe to BNamericas to get all the information in this article and access to related news items and reports.
News in: ICT (Brazil)
Brazil expected to gain US$1.2tn from 5G in 15 years
Investments directly related to the auction obligations are estimated at US$9.12bn, with impacts to be seen across the economy, the communications ...
Embraer’s Atech wants 25% of revenues to come from B2B
With contracts signed with large corporations like Vale and Gerdau, the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer’s technology arm is betting on Industry 4.0...
Subscribe to BNamericas and gain access to thousands of project profiles, key contacts and news.
Other projects
Get key information on thousands of projects in Latin America, from current stage, to capex, related companies, key contacts and more.
- Project: Totonicapan Geothermal Project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
17 hours ago
- Project: Block 192
- Current stage:
- Updated:
18 hours ago
- Project: Moyuta Geothermal Project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
17 hours ago
- Project: Calama wind farm (Calama B wind farm optimization and expansion)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
18 hours ago
- Project: Tecumaburro Geothermal Project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
17 hours ago
- Project: Zunil II Geothermal Project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
17 hours ago
- Project: Serra Sul 120 (Carajas S11D Expansion)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
19 hours ago
- Project: Second Concession Atacama Regional Airport
- Current stage:
- Updated:
18 hours ago
- Project: Jacarandá photovoltaic plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
19 hours ago
- Project: Austral Airport Network: Balmaceda Aerodrome Expansion and Improvement
- Current stage:
- Updated:
19 hours ago
Other companies in: ICT (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Vtex
-
Vtex, founded in 1999 in Brazil, provides companies with cloud commerce platforms. Based in Sao Paulo, it is present in 17 countries and has Latin American offices in Argentina,...
- Company: Tivit Terceirização de Processos, Serviços e Tecnologia S.A. (Tivit)
-
Brazilian integrated technology firm Tivit Terceirização de Processos, Serviços e Tecnologia S.A. (Tivit) offers end-to-end solutions to a wide range of industries, including fi...
- Company: Copel Telecomunicações S.A. (Copel Telecomunicações)
-
Copel Telecomunicações, a wholly owned subsidiary of Companhia Paraenense de Energia, provides telecommunications and communications services. During 2015, the firm served over ...