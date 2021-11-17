Brisanet plans to bring forward by nearly three years the 5G investment obligations related to the licenses it acquired in Brazil's spectrum auction.

The internet service provider paid more than 1bn reais (US$182mn) for a regional block in the 3.5GHz band in Brazil's northeast, at a premium of more than 13,000%. It’s closest rival, ISP Meganet, offered 9mn reais.

The company also won a regional block in the 3.5GHz band comprising the mid-western region, with a bid of 105mn reais, at a premium of more than 4,000%.

In an earnings call with investors, CEO José Roberto Nogueira (pictured) said Brisanet should start building 5G networks in those regions in the second half of 2023. The auction rules, however, require the move only from 2026.

Brisanet also won a regional block in the northeast in the 2.3GHz band with a bid of 111mn reais, the minimum price.

In this case, the obligation is to connect with 4G technology at least 2,700 localities lacking any coverage by the end of 2029. But Brisanet wants to cover up to 15,000 localities it had mapped as investment areas, Nogueira said. Implementations will begin in 2022.

Overall, the company's investment obligations as part of the tender range from 2023 to 2030.

FIBER AND ACQUISITIONS

Being the leader in terms of market share among the country's fiber optics internet service providers, Brisanet said the expansion of its network will help boost the new technology, as 5G will require massive amounts of fiber networks.

At the same time, the company plans upsells and cross-sells of mobile services with its fixed broadband customer base.

The company provides fixed broadband services through fiber in the states of Ceará, Rio Grande do Norte, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Alagoas, Piauí and Sergipe.

Plans for 2022 include further 3mn homes passed in the northeast, connecting all nine northeastern state capitals with fiber, in addition to cities with over 50,000 inhabitants.

The company expects to start deploying fiber in Brazil’s mid-western region starting in 2023, according to Nogueira.

Brisanet had 3.7mn homes passed with fiber by end-September, after adding 1.19mn in the first nine months of the year, and 791,000 fiber clients (homes connected).

In October, Brisanet’s fiber network was present in 113 localities, reaching 4mn homes passed and 807,000 clients. Throughout November, the company intends to activate the service in cities in the states of Maranhão and Bahia.

Overall, 21 localities are expected to be added during the fourth quarter.

The company also wants to use its franchise network, Agility Telecom, to accelerate deployment. Agility is present in more than 250 localities in the northeast.

The strategy includes having Brisanet serving the main cities (including capitals) and Agility smaller towns, mostly in the countryside. Including Agility franchisees, Brisanet serves around 1mn fiber clients in the northeast.

Brisanet has more than 20,000km of fiber backbone infrastructure, with 3,800km added in Q3, and close to 43,000km of fiber-to-the-home cables.

The company has also invested in around 400 LTE mini-antennas in rural localities and added almost 94,000 internet ports through Agility Telecom throughout the year.

As a result, capex amounted to 628mn reais in the first nine months of 2021, over two times more than the 264mn reais spent in the same period last year.

However, excluding investments in progress with property, plant and equipment investments have not yet been completed or activated, Brisanet said its "adjusted capex" for the nine months was 392mn reais, up 56.6%.

Nogueira did not rule out the acquisition of internet service providers (ISPs) to expand Brisanet’s footprint, but highlighted that the company’s strategy is mainly organic.