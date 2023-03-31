This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.

Camtic Press Release

San José, Costa Rica, March 31, 2023 | The Chamber of Information and Communication Technologies (CAMTIC) and its Open Tech Chapter call on State institutions to respect the principles of technological neutrality, equality and free competition in public procurement procedures.

The call is made before public procurement procedure No. 2023LD-000003-0000800001 "Procurement of a dashboard monitoring tool for the Integrated System of Public Procurement" promoted by Radiográfica Costarricense SA (RACSA).

CAMTIC regrets and expresses its concern that in this procedure the admissibility of offers has been limited to those software solutions in which the manufacturer decides, according to their free will, to make the software source code available to the public, as indicated by RACSA, as stated in Official Letter No. DMS-46-2023 of March 28, 2023.

The principle of technological neutrality, widely accepted by the industry and recognized for many years in the jurisprudence of the Attorney General of the Republic (PGR) and the Comptroller General of the Republic, in general terms states that the State should not favor or grant advantages to certain software exploitation models to the detriment of others, so that it is the process of technological development itself, and not the bias that the State may introduce, that determines the most convenient means to achieve the proposed goals and the public interest.

Such a serious limitation to the principles of equality and free competition and technological neutrality in a public contracting process requires at least technical and legal support, which is not included in the file of the indicated contracting procedure. If a State institution considers that the integrity and confidentiality of the information can only be achieved with solutions whose source code is not publicly accessible (as stated by RACSA), this should be legally and technically supported in the contract file prior to its publication.

However, in the technical conditions of the bidding poster itself, it is clear that many of the most critical software components that RACSA uses for the operation of the Integrated Public Procurement System (SICOP) itself are software components whose source code is publicly accessible.

For this reason, CAMTIC and the Open Tech Chapter call on all public institutions so that – as the Comptroller General of the Republic has pointed out – it is the technical merit and not the software exploitation models that serve to determine which solution manages to attend more effectively and efficiently the needs of an institution and the public interest.

Likewise, the Chamber considers it essential for the public interest to respect the general principle of equality and free competition in public procurement processes, as established by the applicable legislation for many years.

CAMTIC conceives digital technologies as a transversal sector to all economic and social sectors, and as tools for the growth of productivity, efficiency and effectiveness of businesses, companies and people. For this reason, CAMTIC believes in the importance of the principle of technological neutrality of the State in public procurement processes.

About CAMTIC | The Chamber of Information and Communication Technologies (CAMTIC) was born in 1998 as a strategic block to strengthen and support the information and communication technology (ICT) sector in Costa Rica. Today it brings together some 200 companies dedicated to digital technologies in the country.