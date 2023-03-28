Canacol Energy has outlined plans to jointly develop a 200MW thermoelectric project in Colombia as it seeks new offtakers for its natural gas.

CEO Charle Gamba said the company would seek its first supply contracts for the plant at an auction for standby energy in August.

"We are currently registered to participate [in the auction]," Gamba told investors during a quarterly earnings call on Tuesday. "The new project is [expected] to enter into operation in 2027. We will maintain a relatively low interest as we did with the El Tesorito project, and our plan is to sell gas to that plant."

Gamba did not reveal the names of potential partners in the project, nor provide an investment forecast.

Located in northern Córdoba department, El Tesorito began operating last September with installed capacity of 200MW. The plant, a joint venture with Canacol and Proeléctrica, is fueled by gas produced at Canacol's nearby hydrocarbon assets.

Colombia's August 16 auction for firm energy obligations will offer electricity supply contracts that run from December 1, 2027 to November 30, 2028.

JOBO-MEDELLÍN PIPELINE

Meanwhile, Canacol expects an environmental permit for its Jobo-Medellín pipeline to be issued by August.

Gamba said the company had undertaken successful prior consultations with local communities for the 300km project, which will be built by Chinese engineering group Setco under a build, own, operate and maintain contract model.

Work on the pipeline is expected to be concluded in December 2024, initially transporting up to 100 million cubic feet a day from natural gas fields near the Caribbean coast to Medellín, Colombia's second largest city. Overall investment is seen reaching 2.13tn pesos (US$450mn).

E&P

Canacol's 2023 drilling program outlines plans for 10 exploration and appraisal wells. These include low-risk near-field areas previously explored by other operators that have prospective resources of 60 billion cubic feet and can be tied into production immediately, Gamba said.

The company has also identified around 20 prospects from 3D seismic data on the VIM-5 block, two or three of which are on track for spudding this year.

In addition, it expects to spud a wildcat well in the Middle Magdalena Valley basin in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Gamba said Canacol could acquire assets elsewhere in South America – such as Peru or Bolivia – though he declined to give details.

"We continue to evaluate natural gas exploration and production opportunities outside of Colombia and that is still very much ongoing," he said.