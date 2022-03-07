Bolivia
Press Release

Canacol invests US$94mn in Bolivia for the exploration and exploitation of 7 gas wells

Bnamericas Published: Monday, March 07, 2022
Capex Coalbed methane WTI Mexican Mix Deepwater Type of hydrocarbons Natural Gas Location Investment Offshore Private Investment Drilling rigs Upstream Brent NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Shallow waters Oil sands Shale gas  Shale Oil Tight gas Subsea Public Investment Crude oil Geological mapping / Surveys Onshore Upstream Company Heavy oil

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address