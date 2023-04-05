Canacol readies new Colombian drilling campaigns
Canacol Energy will begin drilling two wells in the next month as it steps up its Colombian natural gas expansion plans, the company said on Wednesday.
The Canadian firm is preparing to spud the Lulo 1 exploration well on the Esperanza block and the Clarinete 8 development well on the VIM 5 block in the Lower Magdalena basin.
"Both wells are anticipated to spud in mid to late April 2023, and both are anticipated to take approximately four weeks to drill, complete, and production test," company said in a statement.
Calgary-based Canacol said contractual gas sales reached 182Mf3/d (million cubic feet a day) in March, up from a 2022 fourth-quarter average of 176Mfc/d.
In a quarterly earnings call last week, CEO Charle Gamba told investors the company was on track to drill 10 exploration and appraisal wells this year.
These include low-risk near-field areas previously explored by other operators that have prospective resources of 60Bf3 and can be tied into production immediately, Gamba said.
Colombia publishes 2023 energy regulatory agenda
Energy ministry planning unit UMPE will discuss rules for grid advisory services and connection requests, among others topics.
The sectors driving Colombia's gas demand growth
November gas demand reached 906BBTU/d, up 13% on the previous month, according to the latest report from market operator BCM.
