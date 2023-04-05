Colombia
News

Canacol readies new Colombian drilling campaigns

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, April 05, 2023
Exploration / Drilling Natural Gas Drilling rigs Onshore
Canacol readies new Colombian drilling campaigns

Canacol Energy will begin drilling two wells in the next month as it steps up its Colombian natural gas expansion plans, the company said on Wednesday. 

The Canadian firm is preparing to spud the Lulo 1 exploration well on the Esperanza block and the Clarinete 8 development well on the VIM 5 block in the Lower Magdalena basin. 

"Both wells are anticipated to spud in mid to late April 2023, and both are anticipated to take approximately four weeks to drill, complete, and production test," company said in a statement. 

Calgary-based Canacol said contractual gas sales reached 182Mf3/d (million cubic feet a day) in March, up from a 2022 fourth-quarter average of 176Mfc/d.

In a quarterly earnings call last week, CEO Charle Gamba told investors the company was on track to drill 10 exploration and appraisal wells this year. 

These include low-risk near-field areas previously explored by other operators that have prospective resources of 60Bf3 and can be tied into production immediately, Gamba said.

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Oil & Gas (Colombia)

Colombia publishes 2023 energy regulatory agenda

Colombia publishes 2023 energy regulatory agenda

Energy ministry planning unit UMPE will discuss rules for grid advisory services and connection requests, among others topics.

The sectors driving Colombia's gas demand growth

The sectors driving Colombia's gas demand growth

November gas demand reached 906BBTU/d, up 13% on the previous month, according to the latest report from market operator BCM.

Why the world is taking note of Colombia's hydrogen revolution

Why the world is taking note of Colombia's hydrogen revolution

6 Colombian energy projects to watch in 2023

6 Colombian energy projects to watch in 2023

Colombia probes deadly fire at Barranquilla fuel terminal

Colombia probes deadly fire at Barranquilla fuel terminal

Colombian rig activity surges as optimism grows

Colombian rig activity surges as optimism grows

Canacol Energy Ltd. Provides 2023 Capital and Gas Sales Guidance

Canacol Energy Ltd. Provides 2023 Capital and Gas Sales Guidance

The World Bank Supports Climate Action in Colombia with a US$ 1 Billion Loan

The World Bank Supports Climate Action in Colombia with a US$ 1 Billion Loan

Colombia eyes gas production ramp-up, exports

Colombia eyes gas production ramp-up, exports

EPM signed its first credit contract linked to sustainability

EPM signed its first credit contract linked to sustainability

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Colombia)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Block SN 9
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 4 months ago
  • Project: Block LLA 94
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 5 months ago

Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Colombia)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Alpopular S.A.  (Alpopular)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: LBH Colombia S.A.S.  (LBH Colombia)
  • The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...

Latest news

Canacol readies new Colombian drilling campaigns

Canacol readies new Colombian drilling campaigns

Mexico calls for bids for US$200mn Reynosa gas pipeline studies

Mexico calls for bids for US$200mn Reynosa gas pipeline studies

Panama launches tender call for non-aeronautical concession at Colón airport

Panama launches tender call for non-aeronautical concession at Colón airport

Powering up Mexico's EV production: BMW's US$875mn investment in San Luis Potosí

Powering up Mexico's EV production: BMW's US$875mn investment in San Luis Potosí

Paraná state launches US$100mn program to repave streets

Paraná state launches US$100mn program to repave streets