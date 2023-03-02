Caribbean ICT watch: Digicel, fiber rollouts
Irish-owned, Caribbean-focused telco Digicel received the consent from holders of its 6.75% senior notes due March 1 to effect amendments to the indenture governing the bonds, according to a statement.
The amendments provide a 30-day grace period which will automatically be extended to 90 days if Digicel enters into a restructuring support agreement with holders of at least a majority of the outstanding notes during the 30-day period, before a default in the payment of interest.
As a result, Kingston-based Digicel, the guarantors of the notes and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as trustee, entered a supplemental indenture dated February 27, implementing the proposed amendments.
***
More than 25,000 homes will access Guyana telecom company GTT’s fiber before the end of the first quarter, according to local outlet Kaieteur News.
The company plans to achieve 75% homes passed with fiber before the end of 2024, the report said.
Some 1,100 homes in Bachelor’s Adventure, Paradise, Dazzle Housing Scheme and Bare Root on the East Coast of Demerara are the most recent to have access to GTT’s fiber service, Kaieteur News said.
***
Bahamas telco BTC in on track to complete its fiber-to-the-home rollout in New Providence and Grand Bahama this year, the company said in a statement.
BTC recently expanded the fiber optic network into the communities of Cooper’s Town, Abaco and Sandyport, New Providence. The company said it has also started upgrading the Stapledon Gardens community with the latest technology.
Along with the fiber, BTC invested in improving mobile network connectivity, adding two new mobile sites on Gladstone Road and Venice Bay and conducting mobile network maintenance in New Providence and Grand Bahama. The company also said it “will spend the entire year canvassing communities in the Family Islands, accessing the network and making improvements where necessary.”
Photo: AFP
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: ICT (Bahamas)
Caribbean ICT watch: Digicel, fiber rollouts
A roundup of news in the ICT sector in the Caribbean.
ICT Caribbean watch: Licenses, digital wallets, cybersecurity
A look at news in the Caribbean ICT market over the past week.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Data Center in Porto Alegre (SPOAPA01)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Scala Data Center Curauma - Stage 1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Google Cloud Region in Mexico
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: CloudHQ Querétaro data center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: North Connected Program
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Scala Data Center Campus
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Humboldt Project (Trans-Pacific Submarine Cable, Asia-South America)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Data Center Chile 2
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Optical Mesh - Santos Basin
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Norte Conectado Program (Infovia 01)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
Other companies in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Banco BTG Pactual - Cayman Branch
- Company: BBGS Abogados - Perú
- Company: Holland & Knight Colombia S.A.S
- Company: General Electric Co. (GE)
-
General Electric Co. (GE) is a US company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of various products for the generation, transmission, distribution, control and u...
- Company: Tars Holding, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (Axity)
-
Axity, formerly called Getronics Holding Mexico, is an ICT company born from the merge of the Mexican firm Intellego and the Mexican and Colombian branches of Getronics. Axity s...
- Company: Grupo GTD
-
Grupo GTD is a Chilean holding company for telecommunications providers with a focus on large and small and medium businesses (SME), government institutions and the residential ...
- Company: Atento Brasil S.A. (Atento Brasil)
- Company: United Telecommunication Services N.V. (UTS)
-
United Telecommunication Services N.V. (UTS) is a parent company founded in 1999 which operates telecommunication firms in the Caribbean; offering mobile services which include ...