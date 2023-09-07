Bolivia
Press Release

Cartier Silver Intersects 49.19 g Ag/t, 1.35% Zn and 1.31% Pb over 44.76m in Discovery Hole on the Gonalbert Property, Potosi Department, Southern Bolivia

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, September 07, 2023
Lead Zinc Exploration / Drilling Silver Prospecting, exploration and extraction of mineral resources

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

25,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address