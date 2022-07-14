Mexico and United States
Press Release

Caxxor and Port Corpus Christi promote agreements to establish Caxxor's second maritime terminal within the TMEC Corridor Project, and the first in the USA

Thursday, July 14, 2022
Container terminals Logistics / Supply Chains Rail line

