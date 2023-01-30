In an event with clients, suppliers and allies of the construction sector in Costa Rica and as part of an expansion plan for its operations in Latin America, Cementos Progreso, Progreso's leading brand, announces its institutional launch in the national market. In this way, it expands its reach in the region with a presence in seven countries that also include Guatemala, Belize, El Salvador, Honduras, Panama and Colombia .

The launch of Cementos Progreso will directly contribute to the construction sector in Costa Rica, offering a broad portfolio of cement, concrete and pre-dosed products. Also, the support of a century-old history and products of the highest quality, thus becoming an ally to provide the best constructive solutions to its users.

“Our company believes in the region, understands its potential and is committed to adding value to all Central Americans. The launch of our flagship brand in the Costa Rican market is key to our growth and investment plans, which seek to generate development and employment in the local and regional cement industry,” comments José Raúl González, CEO of Progreso.

The incursion of Cementos Progreso in Costa Rica marks an important milestone in the history of the company, which seeks to create shared value in the market. The adherence to its sustainability strategy, under which all its actions are framed, will be vital to achieve the objectives, seeking to be: the Preferred Employer of its collaborators, the Favorite Supplier for its clients, as well as an Environmental Leader and a Responsible Citizen ; thus contributing to improve the quality of life of all Costa Ricans.

“Cementos Progreso will operate in Costa Rica with the same excellence in service that has been its hallmark for more than 120 years. Our objective is to "Share dreams and build realities together with Costa Ricans", with the guarantee and support of products that meet the highest quality standards. We will continue to strengthen our customer service and innovation in solutions for the industry, including an important investment plan to generate social, environmental and economic value in the country", says Enrique García, regional director of Cementos Progreso for Costa Rica, El Salvador and Panama.

For his part, José Miguel Torrebiarte, president of the Board of Directors of Progreso, points out: "Since its beginnings in 1899, the company has maintained a solid commitment to sustainability and is a fundamental part of its leadership in the cement and materials industry construction in the region. Central America is our "cradle" and not simply a destination, so we seek to apply the best practices and learn from the local market, to continue "Building together the Costa Rica where we all want to live.”

Faithful to the legacy of its founder, Carlos F. Novella, and in strict adherence to its Code of Values, Ethics and Conduct -COVEC-, Cementos Progreso has been recognized since 2014 among the most ethical companies in the world by the Ethisphere Institute (NY), in addition to being recognized on multiple occasions as one of the best places to work in Latin America.