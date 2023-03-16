By YPFB

This is a machine translation of the original press release issued in Spanish

Santa Cruz, Mar 16, 2023 (AN-YPFB).- An average volume of 5.19 million cubic feet per day (MMcfd) of natural gas reached the production of the Chaco Este - 6D (CHE-6D) well in February of this year. ), announced today the president of Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB), Armin Dorgathen Tapia.

“After successful production tests, the well recorded an average production of 119.85 barrels per day (Bpd) of condensate and 5.19 MMcfd of natural gas in February. These are volumes that contribute to guaranteeing internal supply and the fulfillment of assumed commitments, within the framework of the Upstream Reactivation Plan (PRU)”, highlighted Dorgathen Tapia.

It should be remembered that the production tests in the well located in the Gran Chaco province of the department of Tarija, recorded flows of hydrocarbons found at a depth of 2,904 meters in the Chorro Formation.

According to the report of the state oil company, the drilling operations of the CHE-6D well, in charge of the operator Vintage Petroleum Boliviana Ltd., began on December 17, 2022 and ended on January 10, 2023.

In the drilling stage, the SAI-316 drilling equipment was used, it has a power of 2,000 HP (horsepower). The production tests of the CHE-6D well were carried out between January 15 and 16.

The development well is located in the Chaco field, belonging to the Chaco Sur Contract Area. The cumulative cost of drilling this well exceeds USD 2.8 million.

With the perspective of increasing production and incorporating new natural gas and condensate reserves, the Chaco Este - X2 (CHE-X2), CHO-X1 ST2 and CHE-4 wells were drilled, which are producing hydrocarbons from of the Chorro Formation.

Given this favorable scenario, Vintage Petroleum Boliviana Ltd., proposed drilling the Chaco Este-6D development well, with the aim of increasing the hydrocarbon production flows present in the sands of the Chorro Formation, in the Chaco Este structural trap.