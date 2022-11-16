Chile- 5G Hologram: University of Talca and Movistar Empresas launch the first Maule laboratory with this technology and establish a tech hub in the region
Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, November 16, 2022
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.