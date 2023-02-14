Chile breaks new ground with autonomous cargo EV for mining
Chilean company Service Steel has developed the country's first autonomous electric vehicle for the mining industry.
The MKI-SS is specifically designed for a large mining company to safely move a 10t electromagnet for a primary crusher, as it can be operated remotely with a joystick from a distance of over 200m, but can be adapted for other cargos.
The MKI-SS model can be charged with domestic electricity networks or using solar power. It has two 5,000W lithium-ion batteries and can operate autonomously for eight hours.
The EV has a safety factor of 4.5, that is, it can actually carry around 40t, Álex Ortiz, operations manager at Service Steel, a firm based in the O'Higgins region specializing in industrial and hydraulic services, told BNamericas.
"MKI is ready to produce similar models or with modifications according to companies' needs,"
Although the price would depend on the specific requirements to be met, "we could say that it has an approximate cost of US$110,000," added Ortiz.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Chile)
Chile renewable energy bill advances in congress
The government wants to establish a 2030 goal of generating, over the course of a year, a minimum of 60% of power from non-conventional renewable e...
GeoPark Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Operational Update
PROFITABLE PRODUCTION GROWTH & CASH GENERATION BALANCE SHEET STRENGTHENING & ACCELERATED SHAREHOLDER RETURNS
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Blu Solar Photovoltaic Plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Photovoltaic plant Firenze Solar
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Cabimas Photovoltaic Project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Photovoltaic plant Torino Solar
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Substation Separator Carob trees 220 kV
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: La Rosa De Sharon Photovoltaic Park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
- Project: La Quinta Photovoltaic Park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
- Project: Photovoltaic plant Palermo Solar SpA
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Side Charrúa 2
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Yungay Photovoltaic Park II
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Aconcagua S.A.
- Company: GeoPark Ltd. (GeoPark)
-
Founded in 2002, GeoPark Ltd. is a Latin America-focused oil and gas explorer and operator with operations in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and, on a smaller scale, Argentina. The com...
- Company: Resiter S.A. (Resiter)
-
Resiter is in the industrial waste management business and has operations in Chile, Peru y Uruguay. It will soon open offices in Colombia. The company offers a wide range of ser...
- Company: ME Elecmetal
-
Electro Metalúrgica S.A. (Elecmetal), a Chilean firm established in Santiago in 1917 as part of the Claro Group, is mainly engaged in metallurgy and electric power generation. I...
- Company: Tecno Fast S.A. (Tecno Fast)
- Company: Empresa Eléctrica Cochrane SpA (Eléctrica Cochrane)
-
Chilean firm Empresa Eléctrica Cochrane SpA was created to develop the 532MW Cochrane coal-fired power project in northern Antofagasta region. The plant, currently in operation,...
- Company: AR Coihue SpA (AR Coihue)