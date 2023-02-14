Chilean company Service Steel has developed the country's first autonomous electric vehicle for the mining industry.

The MKI-SS is specifically designed for a large mining company to safely move a 10t electromagnet for a primary crusher, as it can be operated remotely with a joystick from a distance of over 200m, but can be adapted for other cargos.

The MKI-SS model can be charged with domestic electricity networks or using solar power. It has two 5,000W lithium-ion batteries and can operate autonomously for eight hours.

The EV has a safety factor of 4.5, that is, it can actually carry around 40t, Álex Ortiz, operations manager at Service Steel, a firm based in the O'Higgins region specializing in industrial and hydraulic services, told BNamericas.

"MKI is ready to produce similar models or with modifications according to companies' needs,"

Although the price would depend on the specific requirements to be met, "we could say that it has an approximate cost of US$110,000," added Ortiz.