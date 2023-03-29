Amid already-strong global demand for electrolyzers, Chile’s drive to develop local production capacity may bring dual benefits, BNamericas was told.

Demand for electrolyzers on the international stage is expected to continue accelerating as green hydrogen projects advance, outpacing supply growth.

Chile alone has multiple megawatt- and gigawatt-scale projects in the pipeline, as do other jurisdictions with abundant renewable energy resources and spare land. A race is on globally to secure electrolyzers, needed to split water to obtain hydrogen.

This week Chilean state development agency Corfo launched a request for information call, designed to help eventually spark investment in local manufacturing or assembly plants, seen as vital to support green hydrogen project development. The government is keen to use green hydrogen investment to nurture local industrial development.

As things stand today, some projects in Chile may face delays in completion given potential electrolyzer supply challenges.

Marcos Kulka, executive director of hydrogen sector association H2 Chile, told BNamericas that “being able to have local production capacity for this equipment makes sense insofar as it can meet the needs of project developers in Chile that could be relegated in the response of large electrolyzer manufacturers.”

Kulka said another benefit related to local industrial development.

“An additional element that complements this advantage is related to the stimulation of the R+D+I [research, development and innovation] capacities of Chilean companies, entrepreneurs, and universities, allowing the creation of additional investment opportunities, the creation of labor skills, and the sophistication of our productive matrix,” he added.

Under a green hydrogen strategy, Chile is aiming to have 5GW of electrolysis capacity built and under development by 2025 and 25GW by 2030.

Corfo has already executed a subsidy program to help green hydrogen developers in the vanguard cover electrolyzer acquisition costs.

Assembling electrolyzers close to where they will be used is cheaper and simpler than importing complete units, which are bulky, according to an International Energy Agency report.

Globally, electrolyzer production was almost 8GW in 2021, almost double the previous year’s installed capacity. Europe and China account for around 80% of capacity.

Officials from German industrial powerhouse state Bavaria, during a recent hydrogen event in Chile, said electrolyzer production was one of various potential joint development areas.

Chile is home to 46 publicly announced hydrogen projects that are in the development phase. Projects targeting local offtakers and leveraging existing infrastructure and know-how are likely to lead the charge, followed by gigawatt-scale export facilities from the second half of the decade.

A scenario of 8% of all final energy use worldwide being green hydrogen in 2050 equates to around 400Mt/y. To produce that, at least 5,000GW of electrolyzer capacity would be needed.

The Americas, Australia, Africa and the Middle East have the highest technical potential for green hydrogen production, given their vast renewable energy resources.

The International Renewable Energy Agency said in a recent hydrogen report: "Having access to abundant renewables is an asset in the clean hydrogen race, but it might not be enough.

"Many other factors come into play, including existing infrastructure and the current energy mix, along with the cost of capital and access to necessary technologies. Whether the technical potential can be realised will also depend on soft factors like government support, the investment climate and political stability."