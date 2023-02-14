Chile
Chile greenlights Ibereólica wind project worth over US$680mn

Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Chile’s environmental review agency SEA approved a US$684mn Antofagasta region wind park planned by Spanish developer Ibereólica.

The project involves erecting 128 turbines in wind resource-rich district Taltal, for combined installed capacity of 794MW, according to a SEA summary. An associated 13km transmission line is also planned.

Dubbed the Antofagasta wind farm, it would almost surpass – by size – local generator Colbún’s under-construction 812MW Horizonte wind park, also in Taltal and poised to become the biggest of its kind in Latin America.

In related news, Ibereólica and Spanish energy firm Repsol brought their second jointly developed wind park online. The 165MW Atacama plant, built in the region of the same name, joins 193MW wind farm Cabo Leones III.

The Antofagasta park would also be developed in partnership with Repsol, according to project information from Ibereólica.

In Chile, the firms have a joint 1.2GW portfolio of projects in operation, construction or advanced development, targeting 2025 commissioning, a Repsol statement said. Capacity could surpass 2.6GW by 2030, it added.

