Chile’s national energy commission CNE has launched a consultation process on a preliminary power supply auction report.

Institutions and interested users, such as generators and distributors, can register until April 28 on the list of parties interested in making technical comments on the document, which corresponds to 2023 auction processes for clients subject to regulated prices.

Registration is also a precondition to present discrepancies to the panel of experts, an autonomous body tasked with resolving differences linked to the electricity law, in relation to electricity demand projections.

Two transmission auction processes are already underway but no power supply auction for the regulated market has yet been launched.

CNE has also launched a consultation on draft rules governing the country’s PMGD distributed generation regime.

The proposed changes are to the PMGD connection and operation technical rules on medium-voltage infrastructure.

A key objective of the modifications is to bring technical rules in line with new requirements established in the norms for small-scale means of generation. Other areas of focus include updating some regulatory requirements.

The process ends on May 31. An associated webinar is due to be held in the second week of May.

As of February, installed PMG (connected to transmission grid) and PMGD (connected to the distribution network) capacity was 338MW and 2.41GW, respectively.

One sector player, Solek, told BNamericas recently that any new PMGD projects would include energy storage systems, given that changes in remuneration rules make injection of power during non-solar hours attractive.

