Chile launches consultation processes on power auction report, distributed generation
Chile’s national energy commission CNE has launched a consultation process on a preliminary power supply auction report.
Institutions and interested users, such as generators and distributors, can register until April 28 on the list of parties interested in making technical comments on the document, which corresponds to 2023 auction processes for clients subject to regulated prices.
Registration is also a precondition to present discrepancies to the panel of experts, an autonomous body tasked with resolving differences linked to the electricity law, in relation to electricity demand projections.
Two transmission auction processes are already underway but no power supply auction for the regulated market has yet been launched.
See the attached file for further information, in the Documents box at the top right of the screen.
***
CNE has also launched a consultation on draft rules governing the country’s PMGD distributed generation regime.
The proposed changes are to the PMGD connection and operation technical rules on medium-voltage infrastructure.
A key objective of the modifications is to bring technical rules in line with new requirements established in the norms for small-scale means of generation. Other areas of focus include updating some regulatory requirements.
The process ends on May 31. An associated webinar is due to be held in the second week of May.
As of February, installed PMG (connected to transmission grid) and PMGD (connected to the distribution network) capacity was 338MW and 2.41GW, respectively.
One sector player, Solek, told BNamericas recently that any new PMGD projects would include energy storage systems, given that changes in remuneration rules make injection of power during non-solar hours attractive.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Electric Power (Chile)
Snapshot: Chile’s 5 biggest renewables-storage projects
The five projects involve combined investment of US$3.3bn.
CNE issues preliminary technical report on 2022 transmission expansion plan
The document contemplates the development of 63 infrastructure works for the National Electric System, which total an estimated investment of US$1....
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: La Victoria Photovoltaic Solar Park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Las Dalias
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Liquidambar Solar Park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: The Solar Olive Grove
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: Rosario Photovoltaic Plant^{2}
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: PMGD El Peral^{4}
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Chepica Condor
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Rare Solar
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Rucapaine Photovoltaic Solar Park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Saint Eugene Solar
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Eléctrica Huechuraba SpA
- Company: SASIPA SpA (SASIPA)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: BNamericas
-
Business News Americas (BNamericas) is an online source of daily business information and intelligence on Latin America. Its services include the publication of analytical repor...
- Company: Fotowatio Chile
- Company: Tricao GFC
- Company: Energía Eólica Pampas SpA
- Company: Neoelectra Chile SpA (Neoelectra Chile)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Cartográficos y del Medio Ambiente
- Company: Ladera Norte