Chile
News

Chile launches tender for Valdivia airfield expansion

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Tenders Passenger terminal Public Investment

Chile’s public works ministry (MOP) launched a 21.3bn-peso (US$26mn) tender to expand the passenger terminal of Pichoy airport that serves the southern city of Valdivia in Los Ríos region.

The contract entails expanding the passenger terminal to 4,652m2 to handle up to 289 passengers per hour, documents show.

Technical proposals will be opened on September 29 and bids on November 30. Bidding documents can be seen here (in Spanish).

News in: Infrastructure (Chile)

Chile launches Los Lagos roadworks tender

The US$30mn contract entails rehabilitating a 22.2km road linking to the border with Argentina.

Chile readies tenders for US$700mn rail line

The Santiago-Batuco line received authorization to carry out the execution stage for next year, with some US$13mn allocated for civil works.

Chile launches Maule roadworks tender

Southern Cone infra and water watch

Santiago metro to launch tenders for line No. 6 extension next year

Chile lines up seven more contracts for US$1.5bn rail project

Class act: 'High' potential for alternative assets in Chile

Chile’s environmental submissions flat in November, but investments keep dropping

Chile preparing short-term plan to promote electric cars

Macquarie Capital expands Latin America infrastructure & energy team, naming Kevin Nobels managing director

Brazil's ZEG Biogás nearing conclusion of biogas project

The leaders and stragglers in Latin America's race to net zero

Pemex ups oil output target due to promising production figures

Ecuador mining official highlights opportunities for sector expansion

Think tank calls for refocus of Bolivia fuel subsidy

