Chile launches tender for Valdivia airfield expansion
Chile’s public works ministry (MOP) launched a 21.3bn-peso (US$26mn) tender to expand the passenger terminal of Pichoy airport that serves the southern city of Valdivia in Los Ríos region.
The contract entails expanding the passenger terminal to 4,652m2 to handle up to 289 passengers per hour, documents show.
Technical proposals will be opened on September 29 and bids on November 30. Bidding documents can be seen here (in Spanish).
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Chile)
Chile launches Los Lagos roadworks tender
The US$30mn contract entails rehabilitating a 22.2km road linking to the border with Argentina.
Chile readies tenders for US$700mn rail line
The Santiago-Batuco line received authorization to carry out the execution stage for next year, with some US$13mn allocated for civil works.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Replacement Route M-50, Chanco-Constitución, Faro Carranza Pellines sector, Province of Talca and Cauquenes; Maule Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Improvement of Route K-635/573 Sector Duao-San Diego-Cruce Route 115-CH
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Repositioning route 60-ch, sector crossing san pedro-link quillota, i stage bridge limache, province of valparaíso
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Improvement of accessibility and connectivity in the city of Iquique, Tadeo Haenke connection section, Iquique province, Tarapaca region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 weeks ago
- Project: Replacement route 1, Pica-airport pavilion sector, section 3: patillo - airport, tarapaca region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 weeks ago
- Project: Intermediate basic road, road t-189 melefquen-los tallos, dm 0,000 to dm 3,245.58, commune of panguipulli, province of valdivia, region of the rivers
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Improvement route D-597, Monte Patria - Carén - Las Ramadas, Sector Carén-Tilahuén, DM. 29,697,000 to DM. 44,769,795, Limari Province, Coquimbo Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Basalto Drilling SpA (Basalto Drilling)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Parker Hannifin Corporation Chile Ltda. (Parker Hannifin Chile)
-
Parker Hannifin Chile is a motion and control technologies company. A subsidiary of Parker Hannifin Corp., it offers systems and solutions for applications in pneumatics, electr...
- Company: Vecchiola S.A. (Vecchiola)
-
Chile's Vecchiola S.A. provides engineering, construction, production, evaluation and equipment-leasing services to the mining, construction and energy industries. It is involve...
- Company: Sigdo Koppers S.A. (Sigdo Koppers)
-
Sigdo Koppers is a Chilean business holding company with operations on five continents and activities in the service, industrial, and commercial and automotive sectors. The serv...
- Company: Oil Malal
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: 3M Chile S.A. (3M Chile)
-
3M Chile is the local subsidiary of the diversified global technology company 3M, which operates in four business units: security and industry, transportation and electronics, h...