Chile’s public works ministry (MOP) launched a 21.3bn-peso (US$26mn) tender to expand the passenger terminal of Pichoy airport that serves the southern city of Valdivia in Los Ríos region.

The contract entails expanding the passenger terminal to 4,652m2 to handle up to 289 passengers per hour, documents show.

Technical proposals will be opened on September 29 and bids on November 30. Bidding documents can be seen here (in Spanish).