A new tender in Chile will add 850 new buses and 115 new routes to Santiago’s RED public transport system, although authorities are still working on the details of the bidding process.

The new buses and routes will benefit 20 districts of the capital that were not included in the previous bus route operation tender and are expected to be used by an estimated 600,000 people per day, transport minister Juan Carlos Muñoz said in a press conference.

The previous tender, which was carried out by the previous government, involved separate auctions for the bus fleet and route operation contracts. Previous to that, the contracts entailed both the buses and operation of the routes.

When BNamericas asked Muñoz whether this new process would follow the same model as the last tender, he said that no decision has yet been made.

“We asked a consultant to carry out a study for us to define which scheme is most convenient,” he said.

The transport ministry (MTT) and the Metropolitan region public transport office DTPM launched a public consultation to help to decide the new bus routes that will be tendered. This process is expected to take around four months and will feature both in-person and digital surveys.

Muñoz said that the bidding documents are expected to be submitted for review to the country’s comptroller by the end of the year.

REGIONAL VIEW

During the same event, DTPM head Paola Tapia told BNamericas that Santiago’s regional government is also gaining more participation in the decisions involving the RED transport system, as governor Claudio Orrego is now part of DTPM’s board.

“He’s clearly part of that team and each action we carry out,” said Tapia, who served as transport minister between 2017 and 2018.

Chile held its first elections for regional governors in 2021, although how much authority the governors should have is still a topic for debate, particularly regarding infrastructure, where most key projects are handled by the executive branch of central government.

The current central government has stated that it will seek to decentralize power, while Orrego himself has said that his office aims to start developing transport infrastructure, such as bicycle lanes, on its own.