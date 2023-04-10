Chile renewables project land auctions advance
Chile’s national assets ministry was due to receive on Monday bids for three plots of government land in Tarapacá region available for renewable energy projects.
Award decisions for the acreage – corresponding to process DEX 497 – are due by June 30.
Up for grabs are 202ha Pampa Perdiz, 19.8ha Salar Grande Sur and 261ha Salar Grande.
Officials base award decisions on size of concession payments offered, the size of the proposed project and the speed of investment. Contracts run for 40 years from the date of award.
ATACAMA LAND
Ministry staff are also auctioning, via process DX 509, acreage in Atacama region, with award decisions due by June 19. They are for 1,660ha, seven-lot Llano Indio de Plata, 93.1ha El Inca, 56.7ha Llano de Varas, 25.0ha Mina Los Colorados and 1,140ha Sector Diego de Almagro.
No bids were received for Llano Indio de Plata or El Inca. Celeo Redes Chile proposed a 400MW plant for Sector Diego de Almagro over a 72-month investment window, while Sector Mina Los Colorados drew two bids from Cielpanel (9MW, 65 months) and BESS Halcón 8 (16MW, 30 months).
ARICA Y PARINACOTA LAND
Acreage three-lot Cerro Chuño (68ha), three-lot Pampa Dos Cruces 2022 (90ha) and Pampa Chaca (120ha) is also being auctioned, via process DX 507, with award decisions due June 7.
BESS Halcón 7 submitted the only bid, involving a 42MW project at Cerro Chuño Lot C, which would be developed over a 30-month period.
UPCOMING AUCTIONS
In terms of future auctions of government land concessions, a ministry portal lists one: 930ha Pampa Camarones 2 in Arica y Parinacota region.
ENERGY TRANSITION BILL
In related news, power sector stakeholders discussed three pillars of a draft sector bill.
A focus of the proposed bill, which will incorporate conclusions of public-private transmission and short-term market working groups, is on amending regulations concerning transmission expansion projects.
Chile needs to expand transmission and storage infrastructure to support continued growth in installed renewable energy capacity, needed to help achieve carbon reduction commitments.
Stakeholder discussion, the energy ministry said in a statement, encompassed transmission expansion project tenders and construction; territorial planning and operation of a low-emission power system; and energy storage competition and regulation.
A clean energy bill, meanwhile, is advancing in congress. The bill, among other associated measures, establishes a goal of generating, over the course of a year, a minimum of 60% of power from non-conventional renewable energy (NCRE) and 40% during individual time blocks. NCRE plants already account for over 30% of power generated, smashing an existing 2025 target of 20%. The draft legislation was recently greenlit by the lower house and dispatched to the senate for discussion.
