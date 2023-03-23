Chile's CAP bets on green hydrogen to produce sustainable steel
Chile’s main steel producer CAP is developing a green hydrogen pilot plant to decarbonize steel production at the Huachipato unit in Talcahuano.
CAP wants to replace coke coal for the blast furnaces and supply the direct reduction plant with less polluting fuels.
Compañía Siderúrgica Huachipato, CAP’s steelmaking division, is running tests as part of the H2V CAP project, which uses 12MW electrolyzers that will be upgraded to 17.5MW, infrastructure head Patricia López told the Fichtner Forum Hydrogen Chile 2023 event.
The pilot is expected to produce 1,550t of green hydrogen and help consolidate a green steel line by 2030.
State development agency Corfo contributed US$3.6mn, while CAP is preparing technical information for submission to environmental review agency SEA.
López said the pilot phase will run through 2025, with production of 25,000t/y of sponge iron or hot iron briquettes, which are key materials for steel mills, planned to begin in 2027.
After that, the business model will be analyzed through 2029, “evaluating how much current and future clients are willing to pay for this green steel,” López said.
In 2030, production of 200,000-300,000t/y of green steel is expected to start.
H2V CAP is key to the company's sustainable and business strategies, considering the difficulties experienced last year. Although the Huachipato plant has capacity to produce 800,000t/y, it is currently producing some 300,000t/y, López added.
The 2022 balance was impacted by inflationary pressures on operating costs, an unscheduled stoppage at blast furnace No. 2 and a slow construction sector, according to CAP’s annual report.
Last year, CAP and Germany’s SMS Group signed an agreement on implementing digital solutions to optimize gas flows in the plant, reduce natural gas consumption and track carbon emissions.
López said promoting renewable energy and low-emission technologies at more competitive costs requires collaboration between the government, industry and academia. “This goal will only be possible through intensive technological, financial and even cultural changes,” she said.
