Clarification of information disseminated by Mexicanos Contra la Corrupción
This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.
Above all, we respect freedom of expression, however, we consider it essential to clarify the information that on Thursday, January 26, the organization Mexicanos Contra la Corrupción published regarding the drinking water treatment plant of the Agua Saludable project for La Laguna.
Recsa is an engineering, construction, and operation company that has been offering its services to public and private investment since 1994, with a focus on the development of hydraulic infrastructure, land transportation, energy, health, and urban construction. During these almost 30 years, it has successfully participated in more than 120 projects in Mexico and abroad, in some cases through consortiums, adding the strengths of the partners, to offer better execution and have adequate financial strength.
Adhering to the applicable legal framework, in a transparent manner and in order to ensure the best available conditions in terms of execution time, price and quality, we use mechanisms provided in the Public Works and Related Services Law.
The law specifies the power for a consortium to create a new Specific Purpose Company, through which the work contract is signed and it is executed, maintaining at all times the obligations assumed by the members of the consortium that submitted the offer. technical-economic. In this way, the economic resources of the project remain "encapsulated" within the new society, and therefore cannot be used for any other purpose, ensuring the correct execution of the work. Due to the above, these types of companies always turn out to be recently created, as in the case of OZORE Gestión de Agua SA de CV.
Sincerely,
Humberto Armenta Gonzalez
Administration Counsel President
