Mexico
Press Release

Clarification of information disseminated by Mexicanos Contra la Corrupción

Bnamericas Published: Monday, January 30, 2023
Construction Contractor Company

This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.

Recsa statement.

Above all, we respect freedom of expression, however, we consider it essential to clarify the information that on Thursday, January 26, the organization Mexicanos Contra la Corrupción published regarding the drinking water treatment plant of the Agua Saludable project for La Laguna.

Recsa is an engineering, construction, and operation company that has been offering its services to public and private investment since 1994, with a focus on the development of hydraulic infrastructure, land transportation, energy, health, and urban construction. During these almost 30 years, it has successfully participated in more than 120 projects in Mexico and abroad, in some cases through consortiums, adding the strengths of the partners, to offer better execution and have adequate financial strength.

Adhering to the applicable legal framework, in a transparent manner and in order to ensure the best available conditions in terms of execution time, price and quality, we use mechanisms provided in the Public Works and Related Services Law.

The law specifies the power for a consortium to create a new Specific Purpose Company, through which the work contract is signed and it is executed, maintaining at all times the obligations assumed by the members of the consortium that submitted the offer. technical-economic. In this way, the economic resources of the project remain "encapsulated" within the new society, and therefore cannot be used for any other purpose, ensuring the correct execution of the work. Due to the above, these types of companies always turn out to be recently created, as in the case of OZORE Gestión de Agua SA de CV.

Sincerely,

Humberto Armenta Gonzalez

Administration Counsel President

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Mexico’s 2023 infra budget seen to benefit the private sector

Mexico’s 2023 infra budget seen to benefit the private sector

José Ignacio Martínez, head of Mexican think tank Lacen, tells BNamericas that public investments will spur private ones.

At a glance: Mexico’s top 5 aqueduct projects

At a glance: Mexico’s top 5 aqueduct projects

Three projects are underway, while authorities are pushing for construction of two others. 

Nuño Lara began the expansion of the Armería-Manzanillo highway, in Colima

Nuño Lara began the expansion of the Armería-Manzanillo highway, in Colima

'We are building the blocks for the private network ecosystem in Latin America'

'We are building the blocks for the private network ecosystem in Latin America'

Mexico confirms nearly US$300mn for 2 new hospitals

Mexico confirms nearly US$300mn for 2 new hospitals

US company Tensar focuses on engineering solutions to grow its LatAm business

US company Tensar focuses on engineering solutions to grow its LatAm business

Mexico's US$2.5bn Sonora plan courts US, Canadian investments

Mexico's US$2.5bn Sonora plan courts US, Canadian investments

Otay Mesa II port of entry suffering delays – report

Otay Mesa II port of entry suffering delays – report

Mexico mulls 10 new hospital projects

Mexico mulls 10 new hospital projects

Gold Data announces 250 Tbps submarine system in the Gulf of Mexico between US and Mexico for 2025

Gold Data announces 250 Tbps submarine system in the Gulf of Mexico between US and Mexico for 2025

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Equipos Eléctricos de Baja California  (EEBC)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...

Latest news

Mexico to cut ribbon on main access road to AIFA airport in February

Mexico to cut ribbon on main access road to AIFA airport in February

Peru: Pressure grows to hold elections this year

Peru: Pressure grows to hold elections this year

Brazil’s Telecall expands fiber to interconnect new Rio datacenters

Brazil’s Telecall expands fiber to interconnect new Rio datacenters

Brazil's Petrobras receives bids for up and downstream tenders

Brazil's Petrobras receives bids for up and downstream tenders

Ecuador, Chile advance talks on US$3bn Llurimagua copper project

Ecuador, Chile advance talks on US$3bn Llurimagua copper project