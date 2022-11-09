Mexico
Press Release

Cofece imposes fines of more than 2.4 billion pesos on LP gas distributors for manipulating prices and dividing up the market to the detriment of consumers

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, November 09, 2022
Regulator LPG

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address