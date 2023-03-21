Brazil
Press Release

Coinbase announces integration with Pix and expansion in Brazil

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Cryptocurrencies Electronic Payments Remittances Legislation & Regulation

This is a machine translation of Coinbase's press release

Coinbase aims to facilitate access to the crypto economy and ensure financial freedom for everyone around the world. Today, the company announced incredible news for its Brazilian customers.

Firstly, it is now easy to add and withdraw money from the Coinbase account using Real, as the platform has integrated with Pix, the famous instant payment platform of the Central Bank of Brazil.

Furthermore, the Coinbase app has been fully adapted to Portuguese, and support is available 24/7 to help users. The company has also streamlined its registration process, making it even easier to get started on Coinbase.

Fabio Plein, Americas Regional Director, highlights: "With the integration of Pix and the enhancement of the Coinbase application, we are offering Brazilians a unique and personalized experience in the world of cryptocurrencies. We believe that these updates are fundamental to democratize access to the cryptoeconomy and boost the adoption of cryptocurrencies in Brazil."

Coinbase seeks to make cryptocurrencies accessible to everyone and ensure the security of its customers' assets. As the first cryptocurrency exchange on the Fortune 500 list and publicly traded in the US, the company is proud to lead the market. Coinbase is committed to transparency, security and compliance, and as a publicly traded company, is open about its performance, financial stability and risk management practices. The company holds its clients' assets on a 1:1 basis, with no restrictions on withdrawals or loans, in addition to a solid capital position and an experienced risk management team.

Coinbase has a history of prioritizing security and trust in the crypto world, as shown by its partnership with Ebanx, the leader in payment solutions in Brazil. The company is committed to collaborating with innovators to expand access to the cryptoeconomy and the web3, bringing these benefits to more Brazilians.

In 2021, Coinbase inaugurated a technology hub in Brazil, with engineering talent developing crypto and web3 technologies with Brazilian expertise for Brazil and beyond. Coinbase Ventures has also been active in Latin America, investing in Hashdex, a Brazilian asset manager in cryptocurrencies, and in Ledn, a financial services platform based on cryptocurrencies.

Today's news aims to further facilitate Brazilians' access to the crypto economy and financial freedom.

