Coinbase announces integration with Pix and expansion in Brazil
This is a machine translation of Coinbase's press release
Coinbase aims to facilitate access to the crypto economy and ensure financial freedom for everyone around the world. Today, the company announced incredible news for its Brazilian customers.
Firstly, it is now easy to add and withdraw money from the Coinbase account using Real, as the platform has integrated with Pix, the famous instant payment platform of the Central Bank of Brazil.
Furthermore, the Coinbase app has been fully adapted to Portuguese, and support is available 24/7 to help users. The company has also streamlined its registration process, making it even easier to get started on Coinbase.
Fabio Plein, Americas Regional Director, highlights: "With the integration of Pix and the enhancement of the Coinbase application, we are offering Brazilians a unique and personalized experience in the world of cryptocurrencies. We believe that these updates are fundamental to democratize access to the cryptoeconomy and boost the adoption of cryptocurrencies in Brazil."
Coinbase seeks to make cryptocurrencies accessible to everyone and ensure the security of its customers' assets. As the first cryptocurrency exchange on the Fortune 500 list and publicly traded in the US, the company is proud to lead the market. Coinbase is committed to transparency, security and compliance, and as a publicly traded company, is open about its performance, financial stability and risk management practices. The company holds its clients' assets on a 1:1 basis, with no restrictions on withdrawals or loans, in addition to a solid capital position and an experienced risk management team.
Coinbase has a history of prioritizing security and trust in the crypto world, as shown by its partnership with Ebanx, the leader in payment solutions in Brazil. The company is committed to collaborating with innovators to expand access to the cryptoeconomy and the web3, bringing these benefits to more Brazilians.
In 2021, Coinbase inaugurated a technology hub in Brazil, with engineering talent developing crypto and web3 technologies with Brazilian expertise for Brazil and beyond. Coinbase Ventures has also been active in Latin America, investing in Hashdex, a Brazilian asset manager in cryptocurrencies, and in Ledn, a financial services platform based on cryptocurrencies.
Today's news aims to further facilitate Brazilians' access to the crypto economy and financial freedom.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: ICT (Brazil)
LatAm startup funding down to lowest level in 5 years
Plus: Avenue Code aims at two-digit growth, Stefanini goes shopping, Senior Sistemas mapping M&As and venture capital, BBVA takes Stark to Colombia.
How datacenters are boosting Afonso França Engenharia’s portfolio
BNamericas talks to the Brazilian construction group's corporate director, Guilherme França, and commercial and marketing superintendent, Fábio Pez...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: North Connected Program
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Scala Data Center Campus
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Humboldt Project (Trans-Pacific Submarine Cable, Asia-South America)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Data Center Chile 2
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Optical Mesh - Santos Basin
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Norte Conectado Program (Infovia 01)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Mexico 2
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Mexico 1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Datacenter SP5
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Datacenter SP4
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
Other companies in: ICT (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Scala Data Centers S.A. (Scala Data Centers)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Hispamar Satélites S.A. (Hispamar Satélites)
-
Hispamar Satélites (Hispamar) is located in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and is a subsidiary of Hispasat Group, a Spanish telecommunication satellite operator. Hispamar was founded in...
- Company: Ascenty Data Centers e Telecomunicações S.A. (Ascenty)
-
Brazilian data center infrastructure and connectivity solutions provider Ascenty Data Centers e Telecomunicações S.A. (Ascenty) was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in the c...
- Company: Oi S.A. (Oi)
-
Oi is a Brazilian quad-play telco established in 1998. Its service portfolio includes fixed-line and mobile telephony, broadband, pay-TV, Internet and others for residential cli...
- Company: Tivit Terceirização de Processos, Serviços e Tecnologia S.A. (Tivit)
-
Brazilian integrated technology firm Tivit Terceirização de Processos, Serviços e Tecnologia S.A. (Tivit) offers end-to-end solutions to a wide range of industries, including fi...
- Company: Brisanet Telecomunicações S.A. (Brisanet)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by BNamericas’ content team. However, it may have been au...
- Company: Lev Brasil