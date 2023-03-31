Panama and Colombia
Colombia and Panama resume energy trade talks

Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 31, 2023
Officials from Colombian power sector regulator Creg and its Panamanian counterpart Asep met in Bogotá on Friday in a bid to accelerate the countries’ power grid interconnection plans. 

"The regulatory authorities of both countries are advancing in the harmonization process to review and define the rules for the export and import of energy between Colombia and Panama," Creg director José Fernando Prada told newspaper Portafolio. 

The meeting comes less than a month after the energy ministries of both countries confirmed the long-mooted project was back on their respective political agendas.

The 500km cross-border power link was first proposed in 2001, but plans have been stymied by environmental and social concerns.

According to preliminary information, the 300kV high-voltage direct current line would connect the Cerromatoso substation in Colombia's Córdoba department and the Panamá II substation in Panamá province.

It would include a 130km underwater section and have the capacity to transport up to 400MW. 

Last month, Panamanian state transmission company Etesa filed an environmental impact statement for the proposed expansion of its 300kV Panamá II substation as part of the interconnection proposal.

Colombian officials have said the link would pave the way for renewable energy exports from the Guajira peninsula to Central America's Siepac grid while reinforcing domestic supply, particularly during El Niño drought cycles.

