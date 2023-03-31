Colombia and Panama resume energy trade talks
Officials from Colombian power sector regulator Creg and its Panamanian counterpart Asep met in Bogotá on Friday in a bid to accelerate the countries’ power grid interconnection plans.
"The regulatory authorities of both countries are advancing in the harmonization process to review and define the rules for the export and import of energy between Colombia and Panama," Creg director José Fernando Prada told newspaper Portafolio.
The meeting comes less than a month after the energy ministries of both countries confirmed the long-mooted project was back on their respective political agendas.
The 500km cross-border power link was first proposed in 2001, but plans have been stymied by environmental and social concerns.
According to preliminary information, the 300kV high-voltage direct current line would connect the Cerromatoso substation in Colombia's Córdoba department and the Panamá II substation in Panamá province.
It would include a 130km underwater section and have the capacity to transport up to 400MW.
Last month, Panamanian state transmission company Etesa filed an environmental impact statement for the proposed expansion of its 300kV Panamá II substation as part of the interconnection proposal.
Colombian officials have said the link would pave the way for renewable energy exports from the Guajira peninsula to Central America's Siepac grid while reinforcing domestic supply, particularly during El Niño drought cycles.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Electric Power (Colombia)
Medellín mayor calls for EPM rate freeze
If approved, the move would impact consumers in 10 departments, in addition to San Andrés and Providencia islands.
Colombia sets energy auction timetable
Interested participants must present a certificate from energy ministry planning unit UPME proving they have a grid connection approval while commi...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Urraichi - Chemesky wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Kuisa wind park (Tumawind)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: La Loma solar park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Pacific Substation
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Chilí river hydro project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Ambalema photovoltaic plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Ambalema photovoltaic plant - Phase IV
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Ambalema photovoltaic plant - Phase III
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Ambalema photovoltaic plant - Phase II
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Ambalema photovoltaic plant - Phase I
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Aecom Technical Services Inc. (Aecom Colombia)
-
Aecom Technical Services Inc. (Aecom Colombia) is the local office of the international infrastructure consulting firm AECOM. The company has been present in the South American ...
- Company: Mayagüez S.A. (Mayagüez)
- Company: Transelca S.A. E.S.P. (Transelca)
-
Colombian company Transelca, a subsidiary of state transmission and telecom company ISA, is the country's second largest transmission company with an 8.81% stake in the Colombia...
- Company: Guayepo Solar S.A.S. (Guayepo Solar)
- Company: Awarala Central Eléctrica S.A E.S.P. (Awarala Central Eléctrica)
-
Awarala Central Eléctrica S.A E.S.P. was created for the development of the 19.9MW Awarala solar project in northern Colombia's Sucre department. The project will become the cou...
- Company: Cummins de Los Andes S.A. (Cummins)
- Company: Organización de Ingeniería Internacional S.A. (Odinsa)
-
Colombian construction and engineering firm Organización de Ingeniería Internacional S.A. (Grupo Odinsa), is engaged in the structuring, promotion, management, and development o...