By ANI

This is a machine translation of the original press release issued in Spanish

The National Infrastructure Agency awarded the Dique MAI Consortium made up of Mab Ingeniería de Valor SA (40%); Inypsa CW Infrastructures Sl - Airtificial Cw Infrastructures Sucursal Colombia (40%),Geotecnia Y Cimientos Ingeocim SAS (20%), supervision of the project for the Restoration of Degraded Ecosystems of the Canal del Dique, this after a merit contest in which 13 proponents presented. This is one of the most innovative works in recent years and, consequently, the timely adjudication of the audit will guarantee permanent monitoring, surveillance and control of the execution, in addition to protecting administrative morality and preventing the occurrence of any act of corruption. in this project that will transform the lives of many Colombians.

“This is very good news for the Canal del Dique project and for all the communities, since with this step we complete the key actors for the execution of the project. This is a contract of 74 billion pesos that will be executed during the next 7 years and nine months with which it is intended to guarantee compliance in the construction of works that will benefit 1.5 million people in Atlántico, Bolívar and Sucre. The Canal del Dique is life and brings us closer”, said the president (E) of the National Infrastructure Agency, Carolina Barbanti.

The Dique MAI Consortium will carry out the "technical, economic, financial, accounting, legal, social, property, environmental, network, administrative, insurance, risk, operational, maintenance and quality management supervision of the concession contract for the Canal del Dam".

The Canal del Dique project

The project has an area of influence between marine and continental of 435 thousand hectares, including the Canal del Dique with a total length of 115.5 km, which includes the waterway between the municipality of Calamar (Bolívar) and the Bay of Cartagena. The execution of the works includes, among others, a system of locks and gates to prevent the entry of large amounts of sediment and flow. Two locks will be in Calamar and Puerto Badel; it will also have gates in Calamar.

The execution of these works, as well as their respective maintenance, will have a term of 15 years and estimates the generation of 61,766 direct and indirect jobs in the area.

The population benefiting from this project are the inhabitants of 19 municipalities: eight from Atlántico (Campo de La Cruz, Candelaria, Luruaco, Manatí, Repelón, Sabanalarga, Santa Lucia and Suan); ten from Bolívar (Arjona, Arroyohondo, Calamar, Cartagena de Indias, Mahates, María La Baja, San Cristóbal, San Estanislao, Soplaviento and Turbana); and one from Sucre (San Onofre).