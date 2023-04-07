Colombia awards supervision of Canal del Dique
By ANI
This is a machine translation of the original press release issued in Spanish
The National Infrastructure Agency awarded the Dique MAI Consortium made up of Mab Ingeniería de Valor SA (40%); Inypsa CW Infrastructures Sl - Airtificial Cw Infrastructures Sucursal Colombia (40%),Geotecnia Y Cimientos Ingeocim SAS (20%), supervision of the project for the Restoration of Degraded Ecosystems of the Canal del Dique, this after a merit contest in which 13 proponents presented. This is one of the most innovative works in recent years and, consequently, the timely adjudication of the audit will guarantee permanent monitoring, surveillance and control of the execution, in addition to protecting administrative morality and preventing the occurrence of any act of corruption. in this project that will transform the lives of many Colombians.
“This is very good news for the Canal del Dique project and for all the communities, since with this step we complete the key actors for the execution of the project. This is a contract of 74 billion pesos that will be executed during the next 7 years and nine months with which it is intended to guarantee compliance in the construction of works that will benefit 1.5 million people in Atlántico, Bolívar and Sucre. The Canal del Dique is life and brings us closer”, said the president (E) of the National Infrastructure Agency, Carolina Barbanti.
The Dique MAI Consortium will carry out the "technical, economic, financial, accounting, legal, social, property, environmental, network, administrative, insurance, risk, operational, maintenance and quality management supervision of the concession contract for the Canal del Dam".
The Canal del Dique project
The project has an area of influence between marine and continental of 435 thousand hectares, including the Canal del Dique with a total length of 115.5 km, which includes the waterway between the municipality of Calamar (Bolívar) and the Bay of Cartagena. The execution of the works includes, among others, a system of locks and gates to prevent the entry of large amounts of sediment and flow. Two locks will be in Calamar and Puerto Badel; it will also have gates in Calamar.
The execution of these works, as well as their respective maintenance, will have a term of 15 years and estimates the generation of 61,766 direct and indirect jobs in the area.
The population benefiting from this project are the inhabitants of 19 municipalities: eight from Atlántico (Campo de La Cruz, Candelaria, Luruaco, Manatí, Repelón, Sabanalarga, Santa Lucia and Suan); ten from Bolívar (Arjona, Arroyohondo, Calamar, Cartagena de Indias, Mahates, María La Baja, San Cristóbal, San Estanislao, Soplaviento and Turbana); and one from Sucre (San Onofre).
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Infrastructure (Colombia)
Why Colombia's infrastructure remains attractive to investors
BNamericas talks to Colombia's former deputy infrastructure minister Olga Lucía Ramírez about the 4G and 5G programs, infrastructure gaps, and more.
'We are building the blocks for the private network ecosystem in Latin America'
BNamericas spoke to Thiago Viola, head of IBM Cloud in Latin America, about the company's industrial 5G projects, private networks and edge computing.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Carry out the construction of a section of the 46th street road for the quick exit of the sei base and maintenance of the airside and landside of the el alcaravan de yopal airport
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Combine technical, administrative and financial efforts for the rehabilitation and maintenance of the cota variant in the municipality of cota in the department of cundinamarca
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Construction of roads and public space associated with the industrial zones of Montevideo and Puente Aranda in the city of Bogotá DC Group 4
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Construction of the Avenida Jorge Uribe Botero road corridor from 134th Street to 151st Street and complementary works in Bogota, DC
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Cementos Argos, S.A. (Cementos Argos)
-
Cementos Argos, S.A. is a subsidiary of Colombian infrastructure company Grupo Argos S.A. Incorporated in 1934 to produce and commercialize cement in Latin America and United St...
- Company: Fajardo Abogados
- Company: Consorcio Interventor RegioTram de Occidente
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Humberto Quintero O. y Cia S.C.A. (Humberto Quintero)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: I.P.C. Industria Partista Colombiana E.U. (IPC)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: HMV Proyectos
- Company: WSP Consultoría S.A.S.
- Company: La Rolita
- Company: AFRY Management Consulting Limited Sucursal Colombia (AFRY Management Consulting Colombia)
-
Leading advisor for the transitions of the energy and bioindustry sectors, providing solutions for generations to come. AFRY Management Consulting works globally to address chal...