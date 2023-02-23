Colombia industry group slams Petro energy 'democratization' plan
Colombian power generators' association Acolgen has questioned a government proposal to "democratize" the sector, saying the market is already open to all interested participants.
Acolgen president Natalia Gutiérrez said the constitution allowed any legal entity to generate and sell electricity under mechanisms established by regulator Creg.
"This is how today we have an open market, with various participants, large, small, official, public and mixed, which through different technologies, provide the energy demanded by homes, businesses and industries," Gutiérrez said in a series of Twitter posts on Thursday.
"Any person, natural or legal, can self-generate to supply their own consumption and those of related persons, a fundamental principle of what is now called energy communities."
On Wednesday, President Gustavo Petro said that an "oligopoly of six generating companies have the population by the neck," adding that renewable energy capacity could be up to 100 times greater if communities generated their own electricity.
Gutiérrez refuted the claims, saying that generation is the only activity in the electric power value chain that is fully open to competition.
"The current structure of the Colombian electricity market responds to the economic nature of a natural oligopoly due to the magnitude of the investments and the risks they imply," she said.
"Generation activity requires large amounts of investment and long recovery periods, which means that few are interested in it, both in Colombia and in the world."
According to Acolgen, private companies have invested around 140tn pesos (currently US$28.5bn) since 1994 "at their own risk" to improve and expand Colombia's power generation infrastructure.
"The entry of stakeholders to the market is possible under current legal and economic rules, which, based on the principle of free entry, have allowed a significant number of national and foreign, public and private companies to bet on our country," Gutiérrez said.
Regarding the ‘democratization’ of energy generation, she added: "We support the study of measures that allow greater empowerment of users, to reduce barriers and support distributed generation that has benefits in efficiency and operability of the chain."
