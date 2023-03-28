Colombian licensing authority ANLA has approved an environmental permit for a 100MW solar park in central Cundinamarca department.

The project is earmarked for a 289ha site and will be connected to the national grid by a 34.5kV transmission line, via the El Corral booster substation located adjacent to the plant, ANLA said in a statement.

"The Barzalosa solar park is a project that, due to its location and characteristics, generates high expectations in the surrounding community ... due to employment and development [benefits] and the future usability of renewable energies," the statement reads.

According to permitting documents, developer DVP Solar expects to invest 191bn pesos (US$41mn) in the project.